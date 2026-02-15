2026 Spring League Sponsorship (Bridgeport)

Show your commitment to the community by becoming a League Partner! As a League Partner, your donation will help us continue to provide a quality experience to our youth with some free advertising in every home!! Every player will be provided with (1) printed copy of the calendar and access to an electronic version to make additional copies. Most times, you'll find the schedule, with your logo, on refrigerators of our families to stay in the know for gameday!





Print Opportunities

Business logo on professionally designed season schedule posters that are given to all players in the league (that’s just under 300 players)

Calendars are available for additional downloads via PDF to all





Email Opportunities

Coupons

An introduction letter

A brochure or any form that can be transferred to a standard PDF file.





Gameday Opportunities

The business announced via PA system before/during every game (8 per gameday)

Six-foot banner (supplied by the sponsor) that can be displayed at all of the Roar Sports games and events. The banner can be smaller; 6 feet is the maximum size.

The ability to set up a sponsor tent (provided by the sponsor) at our gameday location 4 times per season





Online Opportunities