Roar Sports Inc

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Roar Sports Inc

About this event

2026 Spring League Sponsorship (Bridgeport)

6U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor item
6U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor
$600

Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.


Your sponsorship includes:

Email Opportunities

  • Coupons
  • An introduction letter
  • A brochure or any form that can be transferred to a standard PDF file.

Gameday Opportunities

  • Your logo on a team's jerseys
  • The business announced via PA system before/during every game (8 per gameday)
  • Six-foot banner (supplied by the sponsor) that can be displayed at all of the Roar Sports games and events. The banner can be smaller; 6 feet is the maximum size.
  • The ability to set up a sponsor tent (provided by the sponsor) at our gameday location 6 times per season
  • Business representatives may present rings to the team during the ceremony

Online Opportunities

  • Logo included on season videos on socials (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)
  • Link on the Roar Sports website.  Our site receives hundreds of hits per year!
  • Business rights to be:  “The Official Super Bowl Ring Sponsor of Roar Sports!” 
8U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor item
8U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor
$600

Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.


Your sponsorship includes:

Email Opportunities

  • Coupons
  • An introduction letter
  • A brochure or any form that can be transferred to a standard PDF file.

Gameday Opportunities

  • Your logo on a team's jerseys
  • The business announced via PA system before/during every game (8 per gameday)
  • Six-foot banner (supplied by the sponsor) that can be displayed at all of the Roar Sports games and events. The banner can be smaller; 6 feet is the maximum size.
  • The ability to set up a sponsor tent (provided by the sponsor) at our gameday location 6 times per season
  • Business representatives may present rings to the team during the ceremony

Online Opportunities

  • Logo included on season videos on socials (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)
  • Link on the Roar Sports website.  Our site receives hundreds of hits per year!
  • Business rights to be:  “The Official Super Bowl Ring Sponsor of Roar Sports!” 
10U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor item
10U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor
$600

Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.


Your sponsorship includes:

Email Opportunities

  • Coupons
  • An introduction letter
  • A brochure or any form that can be transferred to a standard PDF file.

Gameday Opportunities

  • Your logo on a team's jerseys
  • The business announced via PA system before/during every game (8 per gameday)
  • Six-foot banner (supplied by the sponsor) that can be displayed at all of the Roar Sports games and events. The banner can be smaller; 6 feet is the maximum size.
  • The ability to set up a sponsor tent (provided by the sponsor) at our gameday location 6 times per season
  • Business representatives may present rings to the team during the ceremony

Online Opportunities

  • Logo included on season videos on socials (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)
  • Link on the Roar Sports website.  Our site receives hundreds of hits per year!
  • Business rights to be:  “The Official Super Bowl Ring Sponsor of Roar Sports!” 
12U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor item
12U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor
$600

Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.


Your sponsorship includes:

Email Opportunities

  • Coupons
  • An introduction letter
  • A brochure or any form that can be transferred to a standard PDF file.

Gameday Opportunities

  • Your logo on a team's jerseys
  • The business announced via PA system before/during every game (8 per gameday)
  • Six-foot banner (supplied by the sponsor) that can be displayed at all of the Roar Sports games and events. The banner can be smaller; 6 feet is the maximum size.
  • The ability to set up a sponsor tent (provided by the sponsor) at our gameday location 6 times per season
  • Business representatives may present rings to the team during the ceremony

Online Opportunities

  • Logo included on season videos on socials (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)
  • Link on the Roar Sports website.  Our site receives hundreds of hits per year!
  • Business rights to be:  “The Official Super Bowl Ring Sponsor of Roar Sports!” 
15U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor item
15U Premiere Partner - Super Bowl Ring Sponsor
$600

Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.


Your sponsorship includes:

Email Opportunities

  • Coupons
  • An introduction letter
  • A brochure or any form that can be transferred to a standard PDF file.

Gameday Opportunities

  • Your logo on a team's jerseys
  • The business announced via PA system before/during every game (8 per gameday)
  • Six-foot banner (supplied by the sponsor) that can be displayed at all of the Roar Sports games and events. The banner can be smaller; 6 feet is the maximum size.
  • The ability to set up a sponsor tent (provided by the sponsor) at our gameday location 6 times per season
  • Business representatives may present rings to the team during the ceremony

Online Opportunities

  • Logo included on season videos on socials (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)
  • Link on the Roar Sports website.  Our site receives hundreds of hits per year!
  • Business rights to be:  “The Official Super Bowl Ring Sponsor of Roar Sports!” 
Team Partner - Team Jersey Sponsor item
Team Partner - Team Jersey Sponsor
$250

Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Team Partner! As a Team Partner, your donation will help us continue to provide a quality experience to our youth with some free advertising at every game!!


Your sponsorship includes:


Team Jersey Branding

  • Your logo will appear on the shorts for every player (The sponsor will be responsible for providing a high-resolution version of their logo.)


Email Opportunities

  • Coupons
  • An introduction letter
  • A brochure or any form that can be transferred to a standard PDF file.


Gameday Opportunities

  • The business announced via PA system before/during every game (8 per gameday)
  • Six-foot banner (supplied by the sponsor) that can be displayed at all of the Roar Sports games and events. The banner can be smaller; 6 feet is the maximum size.
  • The ability to set up a sponsor tent (provided by the sponsor) at our gameday location 2 times per season


Online Opportunities

  • Logo included on season videos on socials (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)
  • Link to the Roar Sports website.  Our site receives hundreds of hits per year!
  • Business rights to be:  “The Official Sponsor of Roar Sports!” 
League Partner - Team Schedules Sponsor item
League Partner - Team Schedules Sponsor
$400

Show your commitment to the community by becoming a League Partner! As a League Partner, your donation will help us continue to provide a quality experience to our youth with some free advertising in every home!! Every player will be provided with (1) printed copy of the calendar and access to an electronic version to make additional copies. Most times, you'll find the schedule, with your logo, on refrigerators of our families to stay in the know for gameday!


Print Opportunities

  • Business logo on professionally designed season schedule posters that are given to all players in the league (that’s just under 300 players)
  • Calendars are available for additional downloads via PDF to all


Email Opportunities

  • Coupons
  • An introduction letter
  • A brochure or any form that can be transferred to a standard PDF file.


Gameday Opportunities

  • The business announced via PA system before/during every game (8 per gameday)
  • Six-foot banner (supplied by the sponsor) that can be displayed at all of the Roar Sports games and events. The banner can be smaller; 6 feet is the maximum size.
  • The ability to set up a sponsor tent (provided by the sponsor) at our gameday location 4 times per season


Online Opportunities

  • Logo included on season videos on socials (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)
  • Link on the Roar Sports website.  Our site receives hundreds of hits per year!
  • Business rights to be:  “The Official Sponsor of Roar Sports!” 
Extra Point Partner item
Extra Point Partner
$100

Show your commitment to the community by becoming an Extra Point Partner! As an Extra Point Partner, your donation will help us cover general expenses (field equipment, referee supplies, gameday essentials, etc.) - pretty much everything that makes our league work.


An internet link from our website to yours will be shown for the entire season.

In-Kind General Donation item
In-Kind General Donation
Pay what you can

Show your commitment to the community by making an In-Kind donation of any amount (minimum is $101; if you wish to donate $100, please select the Extra Point Partner)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!