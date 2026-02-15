2026 Spring League Sponsorship (Bridgeport)

About this event
Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.
Your sponsorship includes:
Email Opportunities
Gameday Opportunities
Online Opportunities
Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.
Your sponsorship includes:
Email Opportunities
Gameday Opportunities
Online Opportunities
Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.
Your sponsorship includes:
Email Opportunities
Gameday Opportunities
Online Opportunities
Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.
Your sponsorship includes:
Email Opportunities
Gameday Opportunities
Online Opportunities
Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Premiere Partner! As a Premiere Partner, your donation will provide Super Bowl rings for the winning team in the division you choose. Our rings are custom-made each year.
Your sponsorship includes:
Email Opportunities
Gameday Opportunities
Online Opportunities
Show your commitment to the community by becoming a Team Partner! As a Team Partner, your donation will help us continue to provide a quality experience to our youth with some free advertising at every game!!
Your sponsorship includes:
Team Jersey Branding
Email Opportunities
Gameday Opportunities
Online Opportunities
Show your commitment to the community by becoming a League Partner! As a League Partner, your donation will help us continue to provide a quality experience to our youth with some free advertising in every home!! Every player will be provided with (1) printed copy of the calendar and access to an electronic version to make additional copies. Most times, you'll find the schedule, with your logo, on refrigerators of our families to stay in the know for gameday!
Print Opportunities
Email Opportunities
Gameday Opportunities
Online Opportunities
Show your commitment to the community by becoming an Extra Point Partner! As an Extra Point Partner, your donation will help us cover general expenses (field equipment, referee supplies, gameday essentials, etc.) - pretty much everything that makes our league work.
An internet link from our website to yours will be shown for the entire season.
Show your commitment to the community by making an In-Kind donation of any amount (minimum is $101; if you wish to donate $100, please select the Extra Point Partner)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!