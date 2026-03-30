2026 Spring Online Auction

Donated by: The Greenbrier





Value: $1,400





Combining the graciousness of the past with the exceptional comfort of today, a new era of elegance awaits you with a 2 night stay in a Traditional room at The Greenbrier. The distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort is surrounded by the wondrous Allegheny Mountains with a history dating back to 1778.





More than 55 activities include championship golf and indoor and outdoor tennis courts, while award winning kitchens produce delectable cuisine from more than 20 restaurants and lounges. Greenbrier's full-service, 40,000 square foot world-renown spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious in the world and the Retail Collection is comprised of boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art.





Valid May 20, 2026 - May 20, 2027





Certificate includes accommodation fees for a Traditional room, daily Resort fee, and Historic Preservation Fund fee and tax. Not valid for meetings or conventions.