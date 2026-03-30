2026 Spring Online Auction

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Starting bid
Donated by: Summit Hotel
Value: $300
Enjoy a quick getaway at The Summit Hotel tucked in Madisonville, Ohio, minutes from Downtown Cincinnati. Minutes from the some of the best Cincinnati attractions, the Summit Hotel is thoughtfully designed for you to escape amidst curated art and creative chef crafted food.
Expires May 31, 2027
Starting bid
Donated by: Learning Resources
Value: $350
Play and learning go hand in hand with this toy bundle from Learning Resources:
Garden Gears Building Set (x2)
Lift-a-Letter Alphabet Board
Spell & Drop Word Building Set
Glowing Pattern Gears
Letter Quiz Wheel
Soothing Space Sensory Fidget Set
Helping Hands Outdoor Sensory Tools
Smart Stickers - Color, Numbers, Shapes
Smart Stickers - Letters, Phonics
Starting bid
Donated by: MEMI
Value: $311
Explore the boundaries of Bluegrass music with 4 box seats to the genre-defying acoustic string band Punch Brothers in concert at the Taft Theater on June 26, 2026 at 8:00 pm. A quintet featuring a mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo, and violin, Punch Brothers is hailed by the Washington Post for taking "bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the bran and the heart," and won a Grammy for their 2018 album All Ashore.
Valid: June 26, 2026
Starting bid
Donated by: The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Value: $1,000
Bring the performance to your office holiday party or a local school of your choice. Experience TCT's fresh retelling of A Christmas Carol, including all of your favorite Dickens characters, all performed by a single actor!
Touring dates: November 16 - December 20, 2026
Performance date subject to availability.
Starting bid
Donated by: Cindependent Film Festival
Value: $850
Enjoy the world of independent cinema with Cincinnati's own Cindependent Film Festival! This package includes 2 VIP Passes to the festival and a Swag Bag of Cindependent Merch.
Total Package includes:
- 2 3-day VIP festival passes that include:
- Access to welcome reception and after parties
- Access to master classes and deep dives with filmmakers
- Dedicate festival liaison
- Access to VIP lounge
- Invitation to Awards Brunch on Sunday morning
- Two invitations to the Cindependence Day festival line up announcement party
- 2 Crunchy & Bubs branded mugs
- 2 exclusive festival shirts
- Crunchy and Bubs mascot plushies
- 2 "Nothing Sexy About Cincinnati" trucker hats
- Cindependent tote bag
- Cindependent coloring book
Festival location: Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St. Cincinnati, OH 45202
Valid: September 16-18, 2026
Starting bid
Donated by: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Dewey's Pizza, Graeter's Ice Cream, Gold Star, Cinemark Oakley Station
Value: $393
Enjoy a line up of Cincinnati favorites:
$100 Gold Star gift card
$100 Graeter's gift card
$25 Dewey's Pizza gift card
2 single day admission passes to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
2 Cinemark Guest Passes valued at up to $20 each
Cinemark Guest Passes may not be redeemed for pass restricted films. May be charged additional fee for 3D or XD films.
Starting bid
Donated by: MEMI
Value: $430
Step into a world of goblins, wishes and magic with Jim Henson's Labyrinth with the score performed by a live orchestra.
6 Box seats to Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert at the Taft Theatre on September 30, 2026 at 7:30 pm.
Valid: September 30, 2026
Starting bid
Donated by: Perfect North Slopes
Value: $150
Hit the slopes this winter with 2 single day ski or snow tubing passes to Perfect North Slopes.
Valid Monday - Friday and not on holidays.
Starting bid
Donated by: Learning Resources
Value: $250
A bundle of toys designed for little hands to be fun and educational:
- Serve & Share Birthday Cake
- Stacking Shapes Garden
- Three Bear Family Story Time Picnic
- Mini Conting Cupcakes
- Sunshine Shape Sorter
- Say-a-Sound Speech Cubes
- Alphabet Cookie Jar
Starting bid
Donated by: Heritage Bank Arena
Value: $331
Sit in some of the best seats in the house for the Dude Perfect & Squad Games Tour at Heritage Bank Arena on July 23, 2026
Valid July 23, 2026
Starting bid
Donated by: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Value: $214
Soak in some classical music with 2 tickets to CSO or Pops performance during the 26/27 season.
Valid for Friday or Sunday performances. Redeemable the week of the show, at least 2 hours before performance.
Starting bid
Donated by: The Carnegie
Value: $100
Enjoy a show at the Carnegie in beautiful Covington, Kentucky with 2 tickets to any 26/27 season production.
Expires: November 1, 2026
Starting bid
Donated by: Kings Island
Value: $140
Feel your adrenaline rush on the world's longest wooden roller coaster or the brand new Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare ride at Kings Island. Enjoy 2 single day admission passes for any day of the 2026 season.
Valid any operating day through September 2026. May not be resold.
Starting bid
Donated by: The Capital Grille
Value: $100
In your hands is an invitation to an unforgettable evening. Hand-carved steaks dry aged for 18 - 24 days by our in-house butcher. Personalized selections from our world-class wine list provided by our sommelier, and gracious, anticipator service form the first course to the last.
Starting bid
Donated by: Cincinnati Museum Center
Value: $50
Step back in time and experience the history of our city, from our earliest settlers to those actively shaping the Queen City today. Along the way, meet costumed interpreters to better understand and connect with history. Explore a recreation of the bustling Public Landing from the late 1850s and climb aboard the Queen of the West, a replica side-wheel steamboat. Take an aerial view of Cincinnati from the early 1900s through 1940s in Cincinnati in Motion, a 1/64-scale replica of the city complete with the nation’s largest S-scale train model.
Or discover hands-on fun for children of all ages in our eight educational and themed play areas, including two specifically designed for preschool-aged children and younger. The Children's Museum is designed for children ages 0-10, but families of all ages can explore together.
Valid thru October 31, 2026
Starting bid
Donated by: Heritage Bank Arena
Value: $87
4 club seat tickets for a Cincinnati Cyclones game during the 26/27 season.
Valid thru April 2027
Starting bid
Donated by: MEMI
Value: $368
Bring your family and friends for the royal treatment with 6 box seats at The Princess Concert at the Taft Theater on June 26, 2026. Prepare for a show stopping performance as we pay tribute to the iconic, heartwarming and nostalgic songs from animations including; Frozen, Wicked, K-Pop Demon Hunters, Moana, The Wizard of Oz, Beauty & The Beast, Anastasia, Pocahontas, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and more! As well as a few from our favourite pop stars like Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Rachel Platte.
Valid June 26, 2026, 3:30 PM
Starting bid
Donated by: The Greenbrier
Value: $1,400
Combining the graciousness of the past with the exceptional comfort of today, a new era of elegance awaits you with a 2 night stay in a Traditional room at The Greenbrier. The distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort is surrounded by the wondrous Allegheny Mountains with a history dating back to 1778.
More than 55 activities include championship golf and indoor and outdoor tennis courts, while award winning kitchens produce delectable cuisine from more than 20 restaurants and lounges. Greenbrier's full-service, 40,000 square foot world-renown spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious in the world and the Retail Collection is comprised of boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art.
Valid May 20, 2026 - May 20, 2027
Certificate includes accommodation fees for a Traditional room, daily Resort fee, and Historic Preservation Fund fee and tax. Not valid for meetings or conventions.
Starting bid
Donated by: Ensemble Theater
Value: $110
Have a night out at Ensemble Theater and experience thought-provoking contemporary theater in an intimate space, nestled in the heart of Over-The-Rhine with 2 tickets to a 26/27 season production.
Not valid Friday or Saturday or for special events. Seating subject to availability. Expires June 30, 2027
Starting bid
Donated by: Anonymous
Value: $325
Show off your Bearcat pride with an incredible swag package from UC Athletics:
- UC ballcap
- 8 coasters
- 6 Brownie Baker goodies
- UC logo golf balls
- Bearcats t shirt
- Yeti tumbler
- Yeti coffee mug
- Yeti insulated can koozie
- Yeti insulated wine cup
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