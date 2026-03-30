Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnati
Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnati has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnati

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Spring Online Auction

Pick-up location

4015 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227, USA

A Night at The Summit Hotel item
A Night at The Summit Hotel item
A Night at The Summit Hotel
$200

Starting bid

Donated by: Summit Hotel


Value: $300


Enjoy a quick getaway at The Summit Hotel tucked in Madisonville, Ohio, minutes from Downtown Cincinnati. Minutes from the some of the best Cincinnati attractions, the Summit Hotel is thoughtfully designed for you to escape amidst curated art and creative chef crafted food.


Expires May 31, 2027

Toddler Toy Bundle item
Toddler Toy Bundle item
Toddler Toy Bundle
$230

Starting bid

Donated by: Learning Resources


Value: $350


Play and learning go hand in hand with this toy bundle from Learning Resources:


Garden Gears Building Set (x2)

Lift-a-Letter Alphabet Board

Spell & Drop Word Building Set

Glowing Pattern Gears

Letter Quiz Wheel

Soothing Space Sensory Fidget Set

Helping Hands Outdoor Sensory Tools

Smart Stickers - Color, Numbers, Shapes

Smart Stickers - Letters, Phonics


4 Box Seats to Punch Brothers in Concert item
4 Box Seats to Punch Brothers in Concert item
4 Box Seats to Punch Brothers in Concert item
4 Box Seats to Punch Brothers in Concert
$200

Starting bid

Donated by: MEMI


Value: $311


Explore the boundaries of Bluegrass music with 4 box seats to the genre-defying acoustic string band Punch Brothers in concert at the Taft Theater on June 26, 2026 at 8:00 pm. A quintet featuring a mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo, and violin, Punch Brothers is hailed by the Washington Post for taking "bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the bran and the heart," and won a Grammy for their 2018 album All Ashore.


Valid: June 26, 2026

TCT on Tour Bah Humbug! Performance item
TCT on Tour Bah Humbug! Performance item
TCT on Tour Bah Humbug! Performance
$660

Starting bid

Donated by: The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati


Value: $1,000


Bring the performance to your office holiday party or a local school of your choice. Experience TCT's fresh retelling of A Christmas Carol, including all of your favorite Dickens characters, all performed by a single actor!


Touring dates: November 16 - December 20, 2026


Performance date subject to availability.

Cindependent Film Festival VIP Passes & Swag Bag item
Cindependent Film Festival VIP Passes & Swag Bag item
Cindependent Film Festival VIP Passes & Swag Bag
$560

Starting bid

Donated by: Cindependent Film Festival


Value: $850


Enjoy the world of independent cinema with Cincinnati's own Cindependent Film Festival! This package includes 2 VIP Passes to the festival and a Swag Bag of Cindependent Merch.


Total Package includes:

- 2 3-day VIP festival passes that include:

- Access to welcome reception and after parties

- Access to master classes and deep dives with filmmakers

- Dedicate festival liaison

- Access to VIP lounge

- Invitation to Awards Brunch on Sunday morning

- Two invitations to the Cindependence Day festival line up announcement party

- 2 Crunchy & Bubs branded mugs

- 2 exclusive festival shirts

- Crunchy and Bubs mascot plushies

- 2 "Nothing Sexy About Cincinnati" trucker hats

- Cindependent tote bag

- Cindependent coloring book


Festival location: Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St. Cincinnati, OH 45202


Valid: September 16-18, 2026

Cincy Faves Package item
Cincy Faves Package
$260

Starting bid

Donated by: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Dewey's Pizza, Graeter's Ice Cream, Gold Star, Cinemark Oakley Station


Value: $393


Enjoy a line up of Cincinnati favorites:

$100 Gold Star gift card

$100 Graeter's gift card

$25 Dewey's Pizza gift card

2 single day admission passes to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

2 Cinemark Guest Passes valued at up to $20 each


Cinemark Guest Passes may not be redeemed for pass restricted films. May be charged additional fee for 3D or XD films.

6 box seats for Labyrinth in Concert at the Taft item
6 box seats for Labyrinth in Concert at the Taft item
6 box seats for Labyrinth in Concert at the Taft
$285

Starting bid

Donated by: MEMI


Value: $430


Step into a world of goblins, wishes and magic with Jim Henson's Labyrinth with the score performed by a live orchestra.


6 Box seats to Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert at the Taft Theatre on September 30, 2026 at 7:30 pm.


Valid: September 30, 2026

2 Single Day Passes to Perfect North Slopes item
2 Single Day Passes to Perfect North Slopes item
2 Single Day Passes to Perfect North Slopes
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Perfect North Slopes


Value: $150


Hit the slopes this winter with 2 single day ski or snow tubing passes to Perfect North Slopes.


Valid Monday - Friday and not on holidays.

Learn & Play 2 and Under Toy Bundle item
Learn & Play 2 and Under Toy Bundle item
Learn & Play 2 and Under Toy Bundle
$165

Starting bid

Donated by: Learning Resources


Value: $250


A bundle of toys designed for little hands to be fun and educational:


- Serve & Share Birthday Cake

- Stacking Shapes Garden

- Three Bear Family Story Time Picnic

- Mini Conting Cupcakes

- Sunshine Shape Sorter

- Say-a-Sound Speech Cubes

- Alphabet Cookie Jar

4 Club seats to Dude Perfect & Squad Games Tour item
4 Club seats to Dude Perfect & Squad Games Tour item
4 Club seats to Dude Perfect & Squad Games Tour
$220

Starting bid

Donated by: Heritage Bank Arena


Value: $331


Sit in some of the best seats in the house for the Dude Perfect & Squad Games Tour at Heritage Bank Arena on July 23, 2026


Valid July 23, 2026

2 Tickets to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra item
2 Tickets to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra item
2 Tickets to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra item
2 Tickets to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
$141

Starting bid

Donated by: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra


Value: $214


Soak in some classical music with 2 tickets to CSO or Pops performance during the 26/27 season.


Valid for Friday or Sunday performances. Redeemable the week of the show, at least 2 hours before performance.

2 Tickets to The Carnegie item
2 Tickets to The Carnegie item
2 Tickets to The Carnegie item
2 Tickets to The Carnegie
$65

Starting bid

Donated by: The Carnegie


Value: $100


Enjoy a show at the Carnegie in beautiful Covington, Kentucky with 2 tickets to any 26/27 season production.


Expires: November 1, 2026

2 Single Day Admission Passes to Kings Island item
2 Single Day Admission Passes to Kings Island item
2 Single Day Admission Passes to Kings Island item
2 Single Day Admission Passes to Kings Island
$95

Starting bid

Donated by: Kings Island


Value: $140


Feel your adrenaline rush on the world's longest wooden roller coaster or the brand new Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare ride at Kings Island. Enjoy 2 single day admission passes for any day of the 2026 season.


Valid any operating day through September 2026. May not be resold.

$100 Gift Certificate for The Capital Grille item
$100 Gift Certificate for The Capital Grille item
$100 Gift Certificate for The Capital Grille
$65

Starting bid

Donated by: The Capital Grille


Value: $100


In your hands is an invitation to an unforgettable evening. Hand-carved steaks dry aged for 18 - 24 days by our in-house butcher. Personalized selections from our world-class wine list provided by our sommelier, and gracious, anticipator service form the first course to the last.

2 Single Day Admissions to the Cincinnati Museum Center item
2 Single Day Admissions to the Cincinnati Museum Center item
2 Single Day Admissions to the Cincinnati Museum Center
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Cincinnati Museum Center


Value: $50


Step back in time and experience the history of our city, from our earliest settlers to those actively shaping the Queen City today. Along the way, meet costumed interpreters to better understand and connect with history. Explore a recreation of the bustling Public Landing from the late 1850s and climb aboard the Queen of the West, a replica side-wheel steamboat. Take an aerial view of Cincinnati from the early 1900s through 1940s in Cincinnati in Motion, a 1/64-scale replica of the city complete with the nation’s largest S-scale train model.


Or discover hands-on fun for children of all ages in our eight educational and themed play areas, including two specifically designed for preschool-aged children and younger. The Children's Museum is designed for children ages 0-10, but families of all ages can explore together.


Valid thru October 31, 2026

4 Club Seats Tickets to a Cincinnati Cyclones Game item
4 Club Seats Tickets to a Cincinnati Cyclones Game item
4 Club Seats Tickets to a Cincinnati Cyclones Game item
4 Club Seats Tickets to a Cincinnati Cyclones Game
$55

Starting bid

Donated by: Heritage Bank Arena


Value: $87


4 club seat tickets for a Cincinnati Cyclones game during the 26/27 season.


Valid thru April 2027

6 Box Seats the The Princess Concert at theTaft item
6 Box Seats the The Princess Concert at theTaft item
6 Box Seats the The Princess Concert at theTaft
$245

Starting bid

Donated by: MEMI


Value: $368


Bring your family and friends for the royal treatment with 6 box seats at The Princess Concert at the Taft Theater on June 26, 2026. Prepare for a show stopping performance as we pay tribute to the iconic, heartwarming and nostalgic songs from animations including; Frozen, Wicked, K-Pop Demon Hunters, Moana, The Wizard of Oz, Beauty & The Beast, Anastasia, Pocahontas, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and more! As well as a few from our favourite pop stars like Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Rachel Platte.


Valid June 26, 2026, 3:30 PM

2 Night Stay for Two at The Greenbrier item
2 Night Stay for Two at The Greenbrier item
2 Night Stay for Two at The Greenbrier
$925

Starting bid

Donated by: The Greenbrier


Value: $1,400


Combining the graciousness of the past with the exceptional comfort of today, a new era of elegance awaits you with a 2 night stay in a Traditional room at The Greenbrier. The distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort is surrounded by the wondrous Allegheny Mountains with a history dating back to 1778.


More than 55 activities include championship golf and indoor and outdoor tennis courts, while award winning kitchens produce delectable cuisine from more than 20 restaurants and lounges. Greenbrier's full-service, 40,000 square foot world-renown spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious in the world and the Retail Collection is comprised of boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art.


Valid May 20, 2026 - May 20, 2027


Certificate includes accommodation fees for a Traditional room, daily Resort fee, and Historic Preservation Fund fee and tax. Not valid for meetings or conventions.

2 Tickets to Ensemble Theater item
2 Tickets to Ensemble Theater item
2 Tickets to Ensemble Theater
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Ensemble Theater


Value: $110


Have a night out at Ensemble Theater and experience thought-provoking contemporary theater in an intimate space, nestled in the heart of Over-The-Rhine with 2 tickets to a 26/27 season production.


Not valid Friday or Saturday or for special events. Seating subject to availability. Expires June 30, 2027

UC Swag Box item
UC Swag Box item
UC Swag Box
$215

Starting bid

Donated by: Anonymous


Value: $325


Show off your Bearcat pride with an incredible swag package from UC Athletics:

- UC ballcap

- 8 coasters

- 6 Brownie Baker goodies

- UC logo golf balls

- Bearcats t shirt

- Yeti tumbler

- Yeti coffee mug

- Yeti insulated can koozie

- Yeti insulated wine cup

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!