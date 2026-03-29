Friends Of Budlong Elementary

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Friends Of Budlong Elementary

About this raffle

2026 Spring Parent Parties

Bulldogs and Bottles: A Budlong Wine Tasting - 6/27
$50

Gather with fellow Budlong families for a fun evening of wine and great company. Our hosts will offer a curated selection of their favorite wines paired with light bites, inviting you to sip, savor, and connect while learning a bit about the wines. Enjoy a beautiful Chicago summer night to support our school community! Mark your calendars!


Cheers!

Date: June 27, 2026 7:00pm

Host: Chris Diaz

Italian Summer Progressive Dinner - 5/30
$60

Celebrate summer with an Italian Summer Progressive Dinner. Stroll the neighborhood from one host to the next, enjoying seasonal foods, lots of wine, and great company—all in support of our school. From aperitivo to dolce, it’s an evening of connection, fun, and a touch of la dolce vita.


Date: May 30, 2026 6:00pm

Hosts: Christine Hendrix, Sarah Pontier, Lauran Stevenson, Olga Haney

Family Park Party - 8/16
Pay what you can

Join other Budlong families at River Park. All families welcome for an afternoon to relax, socialize and reconnect with your friends before we get back to school!
Bring your blanket, ball, favorite yard game and a snack or drink to share.


Free for all Budlong Families!

Suggested donation: $10/family


Date: August 16, 2026
Hosts: Liz Keo, Kara Knaus, Megan Bleyaert

Budlong Neighborhood Sip & Stroll: "The Wedge" - 6/26
$45

Meet new friends in the neighborhood! Budlong parents will host a travelling party between Lincoln, Western and Foster. Walk “the wedge” with the whole crew and enjoy a special drink and appetizer at each of five houses! Adults only.


Date: June 26, 2026

Hosts: Anna Duski, Amelia Seith, Sophia Reddekopp, Carey Crows, McKinley Adams

Bad Dads Alley Crawl 6/27
$45

Dads only! Join us in the alley between Mozart and Francisco for craft beer, bags, and snacks. Each host will share a selection from their favorite local brewery. Ticket price includes custom designed T-shirt.


Date: June 27, 2026

Hosts: Craig Wales, Joe Ferrari, Matt Schnabl, Tom Magarian, Will Oppenheim

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