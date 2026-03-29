2026 Spring Parent Parties

Celebrate summer with an Italian Summer Progressive Dinner. Stroll the neighborhood from one host to the next, enjoying seasonal foods, lots of wine, and great company—all in support of our school. From aperitivo to dolce, it’s an evening of connection, fun, and a touch of la dolce vita.





Date: May 30, 2026 6:00pm

Hosts: Christine Hendrix, Sarah Pontier, Lauran Stevenson, Olga Haney