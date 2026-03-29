2026 Spring Parent Parties

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About this raffle
Gather with fellow Budlong families for a fun evening of wine and great company. Our hosts will offer a curated selection of their favorite wines paired with light bites, inviting you to sip, savor, and connect while learning a bit about the wines. Enjoy a beautiful Chicago summer night to support our school community! Mark your calendars!
Cheers!
Date: June 27, 2026 7:00pm
Host: Chris Diaz
Celebrate summer with an Italian Summer Progressive Dinner. Stroll the neighborhood from one host to the next, enjoying seasonal foods, lots of wine, and great company—all in support of our school. From aperitivo to dolce, it’s an evening of connection, fun, and a touch of la dolce vita.
Date: May 30, 2026 6:00pm
Hosts: Christine Hendrix, Sarah Pontier, Lauran Stevenson, Olga Haney
Join other Budlong families at River Park. All families welcome for an afternoon to relax, socialize and reconnect with your friends before we get back to school!
Bring your blanket, ball, favorite yard game and a snack or drink to share.
Free for all Budlong Families!
Suggested donation: $10/family
Date: August 16, 2026
Hosts: Liz Keo, Kara Knaus, Megan Bleyaert
Meet new friends in the neighborhood! Budlong parents will host a travelling party between Lincoln, Western and Foster. Walk “the wedge” with the whole crew and enjoy a special drink and appetizer at each of five houses! Adults only.
Date: June 26, 2026
Hosts: Anna Duski, Amelia Seith, Sophia Reddekopp, Carey Crows, McKinley Adams
Dads only! Join us in the alley between Mozart and Francisco for craft beer, bags, and snacks. Each host will share a selection from their favorite local brewery. Ticket price includes custom designed T-shirt.
Date: June 27, 2026
Hosts: Craig Wales, Joe Ferrari, Matt Schnabl, Tom Magarian, Will Oppenheim
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