2026 Spring Parents Night Out Movie Night: Hoppers

Join us for a Movie themed Parents Night Out at the school on Friday, May 29th, 2026 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm.

The movie we will be showing is Hoppers and is rated PG.

**Only OTA students and siblings can sign up**

The cost is $25 per student. *Note, this is for OTA Students and siblings. Children must be age 4+ and potty trained.

- Drop Off & Pick Up will be in the PYP Vestibule.

***Please Sign up using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfeflC5iYRWc_3jp2A9pOMKGa_6_rswtBKmzxZrdYjBfDfn3Q/viewform?usp=header

There are 50 available spots, please make payment through Zeffy by Thursday, May 28th, 2026 at 3pm.

We will be having Pizza. If your child has any dietary restrictions, please let us know and we will be happy to accommodate any nutritional needs.

Along with the movie, we will have some games, coloring, reading, and outside play on the playground. *If you are interested in volunteering make sure to check the box below in the survey!

Everyone is invited to wear pajamas!

What to Bring:

Blanket

Water Bottle

Pillow/Stuffed Animal

Wear Pajamas! (optional)