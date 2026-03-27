2026 spring parka

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About this shop
Please see image for sizing chart.
If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]
**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***
PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
• Fully lined with Sport Fleece
o Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
• Hanging hood
• 2-Way zipper
• Oversized lined welt pocket
• Front embroidered logo
• Back Screen Printed Logo
Please see image for sizing chart.
If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]
**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***
PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
• Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
• Hanging hood
• 2-Way zipper
• Oversized lined welt pocket
• Front embroidered logo
• Back Screen Printed Logo
Please see image for sizing chart.
If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]
**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***
PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
• Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
• Hanging hood
• 2-Way zipper
• Oversized lined welt pocket
• Front embroidered logo
• Back Screen Printed Logo
Please see image for sizing chart.
If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]
**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***
PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
• Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
• Hanging hood
• 2-Way zipper
• Oversized lined welt pocket
• Front embroidered logo
• Back Screen Printed Logo
Please see image for sizing chart.
If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]
**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***
PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
• Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
• Hanging hood
• 2-Way zipper
• Oversized lined welt pocket
• Front embroidered logo
• Back Screen Printed Logo
Please see image for sizing chart.
If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]
**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***
PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
• Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
• Hanging hood
• 2-Way zipper
• Oversized lined welt pocket
• Front embroidered logo
• Back Screen Printed Logo
Please see image for sizing chart.
If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]
**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***
PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
• Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
• Hanging hood
• 2-Way zipper
• Oversized lined welt pocket
• Front embroidered logo
• Back Screen Printed Logo
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