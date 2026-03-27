Kittatinny Youth Lacrosse Club

Offered by

Kittatinny Youth Lacrosse Club

About this shop

2026 spring parka

Size Extra Small (XS) item
Size Extra Small (XS) item
Size Extra Small (XS)
$170

Please see image for sizing chart.

If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]

**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***

PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
Fully lined with Sport Fleece
o Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
Hanging hood
2-Way zipper
Oversized lined welt pocket
Front embroidered logo
Back Screen Printed Logo

Size Small (S) item
Size Small (S) item
Size Small (S)
$170

Please see image for sizing chart.

If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]

**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***

PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
Hanging hood
2-Way zipper
Oversized lined welt pocket
Front embroidered logo
Back Screen Printed Logo

Size Medium (M) item
Size Medium (M) item
Size Medium (M)
$170

Please see image for sizing chart.

If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]

**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***

PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
Hanging hood
2-Way zipper
Oversized lined welt pocket
Front embroidered logo
Back Screen Printed Logo

Size Large (L) item
Size Large (L) item
Size Large (L)
$170

Please see image for sizing chart.

If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]

**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***


PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
Hanging hood
2-Way zipper
Oversized lined welt pocket
Front embroidered logo
Back Screen Printed Logo

Size Extra Large (XL) item
Size Extra Large (XL) item
Size Extra Large (XL)
$170

Please see image for sizing chart.

If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]

**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***



PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
Hanging hood
2-Way zipper
Oversized lined welt pocket
Front embroidered logo
Back Screen Printed Logo

Size 2 Extra Large (2XL) item
Size 2 Extra Large (2XL) item
Size 2 Extra Large (2XL)
$170

Please see image for sizing chart.

If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]

**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***

PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
Hanging hood
2-Way zipper
Oversized lined welt pocket
Front embroidered logo
Back Screen Printed Logo

Size 3 Extra Large (3XL) item
Size 3 Extra Large (3XL) item
Size 3 Extra Large (3XL)
$170

Please see image for sizing chart.

If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]

**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***

PRODUCT FEATURES
Pro-Tech® Shell
Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.
Fully lined with Sport Fleece
Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.
Hanging hood
2-Way zipper
Oversized lined welt pocket
Front embroidered logo
Back Screen Printed Logo

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