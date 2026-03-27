2026 spring parka

Please see image for sizing chart.



If you would like PDF copy of sizing chart email [email protected]



**Sizing chart may be hard to read, suggested to take a screenshot and review the image by making it larger***



PRODUCT FEATURES

Pro-Tech® Shell

Pro-Tech is a high-performance fabric featuring a durable, highly water-resistant nylon exterior that provides excellent windproof and waterproof weather protection. The woven nylon oxford fabric with urethane undercoating makes the jacket highly water repellent, while maintaining the garment's breathability.

• Fully lined with Sport Fleece

o Crafted from ultra-fine yarn, this 13 oz. lightweight soft spun polyester fleece is durable and provides excellent thermal retention and breathability.

• Hanging hood

• 2-Way zipper

• Oversized lined welt pocket

• Front embroidered logo

• Back Screen Printed Logo