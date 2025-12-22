FCCGW Youth Program

Offered by

FCCGW Youth Program

About the memberships

2026 Spring Peer to Peer Mentor

First Mentor
$50

No expiration

Once you sign up, Under the “extra donation” section (17%), select Other and enter 0


Mentor: 9th - 12th

Registration date? 01/05/2026(Mon) - 01/23/2026(Fri)

You MUST make a full payment before 1/24/2026.

Second Mentor
$40

No expiration

Once you sign up, Under the “extra donation” section (17%), select Other and enter 0


Mentor: 9th - 12th

Registration date? 01/05/2026(Mon) - 01/23/2026(Fri)

You MUST make a full payment before 1/24/2026.

Others
$20

No expiration

Once you sign up, Under the “extra donation” section (17%), select Other and enter 0


Mentor: 9th - 12th

Registration date? 01/05/2026(Mon) - 01/23/2026(Fri)

You MUST make a full payment before 1/24/2026.

Others
$10

No expiration

Mentor: 9th - 12th

Registration date? Registration date? 01/05/2026(Mon) - 01/23/2026(Fri) You MUST make a full payment before 1/24/2026; Once you sign up, Under the “extra donation” section (15%), select Other and enter 0

Add a donation for FCCGW Youth Program

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!