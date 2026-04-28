Monmouth Independence Community Preschool Inc

Hosted by

Monmouth Independence Community Preschool Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Spring Performance and Raffle

959 Church St W

Monmouth, OR 97361, USA

Add a donation for Monmouth Independence Community Preschool Inc

$

Fishing Basket item
Fishing Basket item
Fishing Basket
$5

This tackle box is filled to the brim with everything you need to get started, including the rod and $25 to Bimart to restock!

Golden Ticket! Staycation item
Golden Ticket! Staycation
$10

Looking for the perfect staycation—whether it’s a romantic date night or a fun getaway with friends? Start your evening with a one night stay the The Independence Hotel, where you can settle in and unwind before heading out.

For dinner and drinks, stroll over to the Golden Hop Saloon and enjoy a lively atmosphere with great food and craft beverages.

In the morning, treat yourself to a delicious breakfast at Roots cafe their avocado toast and açaí bowls are the perfect way to start your day.

Before heading home, stop by Ovenbird Bakery for a cozy lunch and something sweet to round out your stay.

We’ve got it all planned out for you now all you have to do is grab those golden tickets and let the adventure begin


$400 value

Ride to School in a Firetruck item
Ride to School in a Firetruck
$5

Enter to win one of two chances to take a ride to school in a fire truck, then tour the truck with your class! Offered by Polk County Fire District.


Two winners will be chosen!

Golden Ticket! Backyard Movie Night item
Golden Ticket! Backyard Movie Night item
Golden Ticket! Backyard Movie Night
$10

Everything you need for a backyard movie night!


  • Ultra HD Projector and Screen
  • 2 serving trays
  • Popcorn Bags
  • Assorted candy, popcorn, and drinks


  • Free pizza for a year from Figaros



$400 value



Trailblazers Basket item
Trailblazers Basket item
Trailblazers Basket
$5
  • Trailblazers hat, water bottle, and socks
  • $25 to Dry Town
  • $25 to San Antonio's
Golden Ticket! Garden Oasis item
Golden Ticket! Garden Oasis item
Golden Ticket! Garden Oasis
$10
  • Kids Raised Garden Bed with chalkboard
  • Huge variety of Territorial Seed Company seeds
  • Large Bird Feeder and Birdhouse
  • Hose and watering can
  • 3 planters
  • Gardening gloves and knee pad
  • Handmade reclaimed glass lighted lawn ornament

Over $300 value


Nike Shoes item
Nike Shoes
$5

Nike ST Dynamite Kids Shoes Size 12c

$25 Nike gift card


$75 value

Golden Ticket! Explore Oregon item
Golden Ticket! Explore Oregon item
Golden Ticket! Explore Oregon
$10

Spend the summer with your family visiting destinations throughout Oregon including:


  • 4 tickets to the Columbia River Maritime Museum
  • 2 tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium
  • 1 family membership to the Museum of Natural and Cultural History
  • 2 tickets to Wildlife Safari
  • 2 tickets, each for Admission for 4 to the World Forestry Center
  • 5 day passes to the Kroc Center
  • 4 tickets, each for Admission for 2 adults and 2 children to the Evergreen Aviation Museum

Total value over $600

Pet Basket item
Pet Basket
$5

Tons of dog and cat toys and supplies, plus two free exams


$200 value!

Golden Ticket! item
Golden Ticket!
$10

Cozy up with this super soft Sackcloth And Ashes blanket, a bottle of wine and charcuterie on your new handmade serving board. Basket also include $25 to the Sippery, $100 towards a visit to the Ivory Hair Co salon, and Oribe Obsessed Hair Set


Sackcloth & ashes blanket & custom cutting board courtesy of Mariah Beery at Hyre Real Estate Group!


$250 value


Ash Creek Animal Clinic item
Ash Creek Animal Clinic
$5

Ash Creek Animal Clinic is proud to have been a part of the Independence, Oregon, community since 1990. Use this gift certificate for a free exam. ($70 Value)

Enchanted Forest Tickets item
Enchanted Forest Tickets
$5

4 tickets to the Enchanted Forest! ($124 value)

Mexican Night item
Mexican Night item
Mexican Night
$5

Enjoy a night without cooking! This basket has everything you need for a feast. Chips and salsa to start, two $20 gift certificates for Koyotes, and margarita mix!


$60 value

Baby Beach Basket item
Baby Beach Basket
$5
  • Sand castle toys
  • Toy truck
  • Kids Hello Bello sunscreen
  • Goggles and dino life jacket
Milk and Cookies item
Milk and Cookies
$5
  • Gift certificate for two bottles of milk
  • 6 gift certificates for a dozen farm fresh eggs each
  • 3 bags of cookie mix
  • Milk Pitcher, Spatula, and Apron
Extreme Velocity Laser Tag, Paintball or Airsoft Party item
Extreme Velocity Laser Tag, Paintball or Airsoft Party item
Extreme Velocity Laser Tag, Paintball or Airsoft Party
$5

Party for 10! Your choice of one game of airsoft, laser tag, OR paintball

Les Schwab Oil Change item
Les Schwab Oil Change
$5

Take your car to Les Schwab for a free oil change with up to five quarts of oil included ($150 value)

Sourdough and Treats item
Sourdough and Treats
$5

Assorted jam, honey, and treats

Learn to make sourdough at a Beginning Sourdough Class with Pointer Farms Bakery, You will go home with a loaf of bread and all the supplies and knowledge you need to make sourdough for your family

Crochet Turtle item
Crochet Turtle
$5
  • Adorable hand crocheted stuffed turtle with baby turtles that hatch out of eggs!
  • Two towels
  • Snackle Box and drink pouches with snacks and lemonade


Garden Basket item
Garden Basket item
Garden Basket
$5
  • Beautiful metal planter
  • Flower and vegetable seeds
  • Garden tools
  • Soil
  • Frog watering can
  • $25 gift card to Bimart
  • Hose
Bath and Wine Basket item
Bath and Wine Basket item
Bath and Wine Basket
$5
  • $10 gift certificate to Second Chance Books
  • Bamboo bath table
  • Glass tumblers
  • Wine
  • Body Scrub


Pamper Yourself Basket item
Pamper Yourself Basket item
Pamper Yourself Basket
$5
  • $10 Second Chance Book Store
  • Jasmyn and Greene Luxury Spa gift box
  • Assorted lotions,
  • shampoo and conditioner,
  • Epsom salts,
  • wine
At Home Pedicure Basket item
At Home Pedicure Basket
$5

DIY your next pedicure! Foot spa, Epsom salts, Mary Kay pedicure set, slippers, nail polish, and massager

Independence Cinema and Snacks item
Independence Cinema and Snacks item
Independence Cinema and Snacks
$5

This basket includes all you need for a trip to the movies:

  • $30 gift card to the Independence Cinema
  • Two tickets to Independence cinema
  • assortment of popcorn and candy

Value $70

S'mores Basket item
S'mores Basket
$5

Snuggle up with a cozy blanket and make s'mores. Everything you need but the fire!

Full Set of Lashes! item
Full Set of Lashes! item
Full Set of Lashes!
$5

Mom & Baby Pamper Basket

Treat your little one to a beautiful handmade blanket, and don’t forget to take care of yourself too 💕

Enjoy some well-deserved “me time” by focusing on your health and fitness at Curves, then complete your glow-up with a full set of gorgeous lashes.

Because both mom and baby deserve to feel special ✨


$ 300 Value

Beach Basket item
Beach Basket
$5

Beach bag, Stanley tumbler, beach towel, sunscreen, flamingo, and innertube floatie

Tan Republic Basket item
Tan Republic Basket
$5

Tan Republic shirt sweatshirt and gift card for 3 free gold tanning sessions, bronzing lotion and tanning goggles

The Dance and Fitness Studio Dance Lessons item
The Dance and Fitness Studio Dance Lessons
$5

Learn to dance at The Dance and Fitness Studio in Monmouth. Includes month of free dance lessons ($65 value)

Baby Boy Basket item
Baby Boy Basket
$5

Headed to a baby shower? Grab this baby's first milestones gift​.

-swaddle & beanie

-milestone impression kit

-baby bottle

-elephant snuggle

-nailcare set

-elephant teether ring

-all inside a baby's first milestone keepsake box (ultrasound photo frames, baby's booties baggies, and more)

($50​ value)

Sundew Tattoo Gift Certificate item
Sundew Tattoo Gift Certificate
$5

Book your next tattoo with Phoenix at Sundew Tattoo in Monmouth! Certificate is good for 1 hour of tattooing ($150 Value)

Summer Fun Basket item
Summer Fun Basket item
Summer Fun Basket
$5

All the ingredients for a fun summer for your little one


Includes:

$25 Winco gift card, Chalk, ball, kite, puzzle and more

Lego and Toy basket item
Lego and Toy basket
$5

Great for ages 4 and up!

-3 mini Dr. MARIO world plushies

-1 large and 1 small plushie

-1 minecraft Leo set

-1 girls/pet Lego sets

-1 lego storage head

Kids activity Basket item
Kids activity Basket
$5

Grab this 25 dollar Winco giftcard and basket full of fun kids activities for a screen-free night.

-plushies

-puzzle

-coloring supplies

And more

Birthday Basket item
Birthday Basket item
Birthday Basket
$5
  • One free birthday cake from Sweet Things Bakery Boutique
  • 4 tickets to the Gilbert House Children's Museum
  • Gift Certificate for a birthday yard sign by Yard Signs by AJC.
Coffee and Tumbler basket item
Coffee and Tumbler basket
$5

2 Starbucks tumbler

2 bags of coffee

Coffee item
Coffee
$5

8 bags of Neighbor Coffee

Glass PNW mug

Local treats

Coffee and Macaron Basket item
Coffee and Macaron Basket item
Coffee and Macaron Basket
$5

Gift certificate for one dozen Macarons from Black Cauldron.

Three bags of Starbucks coffee and two large tumblers

Starbucks basket item
Starbucks basket
$5

3 Large Tumblers and 3 bags of Starbucks coffee

Wild Waves item
Wild Waves item
Wild Waves
$5

2 tickets for admission to WILD WAVES!!


$157 value

French Press Coffee Basket item
French Press Coffee Basket
$5

4 bags of Neighbor Coffee

Two Starbucks tumblers

French Press

Neighbor coffee and Tumblers item
Neighbor coffee and Tumblers
$5

3 bags Neighbor Coffee

2 Starbucks tumblers

Independence Cinema Basket item
Independence Cinema Basket
$5

$40 gift card to Independence Cinema

2 Independence Cinema tickets

And an assortment of candy all packed inside a Mario popcorn Bucket

$80 value

Bullwinkle's Arcade Cards and Pizza item
Bullwinkle's Arcade Cards and Pizza
$5
Includes 2 $20 arcade cards and a large one topping pizza ($66 value)
Bbq basket item
Bbq basket
$5

This basket includes

tongs

lighter

Bulleit Bourbon

A meath thermometer

Seasonings

Cindy Lou’s house made BBQ sauce


If you’d rather someone else do the bbqing tonight, use your $25 gift card to Cindy Lou’s BBQ

$80 value

Mama J’s daycare item
Mama J’s daycare
$5

Gift certificate to Mama J’s Childcare in Monmouth for 4 hours of drop in care, AND no spill bubbles, chalk, and snacks

Valley Strength Weightlifting Basket item
Valley Strength Weightlifting Basket
$5

2 Months of weight training with Ms. Sarah!

Gift Certificate to stretch with Jared for a 60 minute session

High

Game Day Basket item
Game Day Basket item
Game Day Basket
$5

-sunscreen, bug spray

-jerkey

-gatorade

-doritos

-tumblers

-blanket

-soft cooler


*AND FREE Figaros Pizza for A YEAR!*


$300 value

Hawaiian treat basket item
Hawaiian treat basket
$5

Grab this cute Hawaiian themed bag, full of >10 tastey island treats!


Dungeons and Dragons item
Dungeons and Dragons
$5

-3 Hour custom "one off" DnD session from Bardic Tales Mobile Dungeon Master Service (up to 8 players)


- 4 Sets of game dice (more dice sets will be provided by Bardic Tales free of charge if more than 4 players)


- Giant 20 sided die


-Set of 4 coasters with D&D theme


-Character Sheets


-Dice rolling tray (or use for whatever)


$110 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!