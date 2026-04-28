2026 Spring Performance and Raffle

Looking for the perfect staycation—whether it’s a romantic date night or a fun getaway with friends? Start your evening with a one night stay the The Independence Hotel, where you can settle in and unwind before heading out.

For dinner and drinks, stroll over to the Golden Hop Saloon and enjoy a lively atmosphere with great food and craft beverages.

In the morning, treat yourself to a delicious breakfast at Roots cafe their avocado toast and açaí bowls are the perfect way to start your day.

Before heading home, stop by Ovenbird Bakery for a cozy lunch and something sweet to round out your stay.

We’ve got it all planned out for you now all you have to do is grab those golden tickets and let the adventure begin





$400 value