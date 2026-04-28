2026 Spring Performance and Raffle

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This tackle box is filled to the brim with everything you need to get started, including the rod and $25 to Bimart to restock!
Looking for the perfect staycation—whether it’s a romantic date night or a fun getaway with friends? Start your evening with a one night stay the The Independence Hotel, where you can settle in and unwind before heading out.
For dinner and drinks, stroll over to the Golden Hop Saloon and enjoy a lively atmosphere with great food and craft beverages.
In the morning, treat yourself to a delicious breakfast at Roots cafe their avocado toast and açaí bowls are the perfect way to start your day.
Before heading home, stop by Ovenbird Bakery for a cozy lunch and something sweet to round out your stay.
We’ve got it all planned out for you now all you have to do is grab those golden tickets and let the adventure begin
$400 value
Enter to win one of two chances to take a ride to school in a fire truck, then tour the truck with your class! Offered by Polk County Fire District.
Two winners will be chosen!
Everything you need for a backyard movie night!
$400 value
Over $300 value
Nike ST Dynamite Kids Shoes Size 12c
$25 Nike gift card
$75 value
Spend the summer with your family visiting destinations throughout Oregon including:
Total value over $600
Tons of dog and cat toys and supplies, plus two free exams
$200 value!
Cozy up with this super soft Sackcloth And Ashes blanket, a bottle of wine and charcuterie on your new handmade serving board. Basket also include $25 to the Sippery, $100 towards a visit to the Ivory Hair Co salon, and Oribe Obsessed Hair Set
Sackcloth & ashes blanket & custom cutting board courtesy of Mariah Beery at Hyre Real Estate Group!
$250 value
Ash Creek Animal Clinic is proud to have been a part of the Independence, Oregon, community since 1990. Use this gift certificate for a free exam. ($70 Value)
4 tickets to the Enchanted Forest! ($124 value)
Enjoy a night without cooking! This basket has everything you need for a feast. Chips and salsa to start, two $20 gift certificates for Koyotes, and margarita mix!
$60 value
Party for 10! Your choice of one game of airsoft, laser tag, OR paintball
Take your car to Les Schwab for a free oil change with up to five quarts of oil included ($150 value)
Assorted jam, honey, and treats
Learn to make sourdough at a Beginning Sourdough Class with Pointer Farms Bakery, You will go home with a loaf of bread and all the supplies and knowledge you need to make sourdough for your family
DIY your next pedicure! Foot spa, Epsom salts, Mary Kay pedicure set, slippers, nail polish, and massager
This basket includes all you need for a trip to the movies:
Value $70
Snuggle up with a cozy blanket and make s'mores. Everything you need but the fire!
Mom & Baby Pamper Basket
Treat your little one to a beautiful handmade blanket, and don’t forget to take care of yourself too 💕
Enjoy some well-deserved “me time” by focusing on your health and fitness at Curves, then complete your glow-up with a full set of gorgeous lashes.
Because both mom and baby deserve to feel special ✨
$ 300 Value
Beach bag, Stanley tumbler, beach towel, sunscreen, flamingo, and innertube floatie
Tan Republic shirt sweatshirt and gift card for 3 free gold tanning sessions, bronzing lotion and tanning goggles
Learn to dance at The Dance and Fitness Studio in Monmouth. Includes month of free dance lessons ($65 value)
Headed to a baby shower? Grab this baby's first milestones gift.
-swaddle & beanie
-milestone impression kit
-baby bottle
-elephant snuggle
-nailcare set
-elephant teether ring
-all inside a baby's first milestone keepsake box (ultrasound photo frames, baby's booties baggies, and more)
($50 value)
Book your next tattoo with Phoenix at Sundew Tattoo in Monmouth! Certificate is good for 1 hour of tattooing ($150 Value)
All the ingredients for a fun summer for your little one
Includes:
$25 Winco gift card, Chalk, ball, kite, puzzle and more
Great for ages 4 and up!
-3 mini Dr. MARIO world plushies
-1 large and 1 small plushie
-1 minecraft Leo set
-1 girls/pet Lego sets
-1 lego storage head
Grab this 25 dollar Winco giftcard and basket full of fun kids activities for a screen-free night.
-plushies
-puzzle
-coloring supplies
And more
2 Starbucks tumbler
2 bags of coffee
8 bags of Neighbor Coffee
Glass PNW mug
Local treats
Gift certificate for one dozen Macarons from Black Cauldron.
Three bags of Starbucks coffee and two large tumblers
3 Large Tumblers and 3 bags of Starbucks coffee
2 tickets for admission to WILD WAVES!!
$157 value
4 bags of Neighbor Coffee
Two Starbucks tumblers
French Press
3 bags Neighbor Coffee
2 Starbucks tumblers
$40 gift card to Independence Cinema
2 Independence Cinema tickets
And an assortment of candy all packed inside a Mario popcorn Bucket
$80 value
This basket includes
tongs
lighter
Bulleit Bourbon
A meath thermometer
Seasonings
Cindy Lou’s house made BBQ sauce
If you’d rather someone else do the bbqing tonight, use your $25 gift card to Cindy Lou’s BBQ
$80 value
Gift certificate to Mama J’s Childcare in Monmouth for 4 hours of drop in care, AND no spill bubbles, chalk, and snacks
2 Months of weight training with Ms. Sarah!
Gift Certificate to stretch with Jared for a 60 minute session
High
-sunscreen, bug spray
-jerkey
-gatorade
-doritos
-tumblers
-blanket
-soft cooler
*AND FREE Figaros Pizza for A YEAR!*
$300 value
Grab this cute Hawaiian themed bag, full of >10 tastey island treats!
-3 Hour custom "one off" DnD session from Bardic Tales Mobile Dungeon Master Service (up to 8 players)
- 4 Sets of game dice (more dice sets will be provided by Bardic Tales free of charge if more than 4 players)
- Giant 20 sided die
-Set of 4 coasters with D&D theme
-Character Sheets
-Dice rolling tray (or use for whatever)
$110 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!