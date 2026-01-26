Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

Hosted by

Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

About this event

2026 Spring Preview Experience - FAMU Prospect Group

1800 Wahnish Way

Tallahassee, FL 32310, USA

Spring Preview Experience – Bus & Shirt
$90

Package includes round-trip bus transportation to Tallahassee and a FAMU Prospect T-Shirt. The shirts are designed for future Rattlers, giving all students a unified look for the trip and making it easy to identify and showcase our Tampa students as they represent together.

Sponsor a Student’s Spring Preview Experience
$90

Your contribution will directly help fund a student’s bus transportation to Florida A&M University’s Spring Preview. This support removes a financial barrier and allows a prospective student to experience campus life, academic programs, and the Rattler community firsthand.

