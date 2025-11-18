Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

2026 Spring Programming

10355 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy

Palmer, AK 99645, USA

Costume Design Two 8+
$300

Mondays 9:30am- 11am, Jan 12-May 15 No classes the week of March 9

Intro to Prop making
$300

Fridays 9:30am- 11am, Jan 12-May 15 No classes the week of March 9

Mascot Minis (Creative Drama)- The world of Dr Suess
$200

Mondays 11:15 -12:15 pm, Jan 12- May 15 No classes the week of March 9

Stage and Scholar - The Importance of Being Ernest
$300

Mondays 12:30-2 pm, Jan 12-May 15. No classes the week of March 9

Build- A - Skill Workshop - Acting Fundamentals
$300

Mondays 2:45-4:15pm, Jan 12- May 15, No class the week of March 9th.

Drama Llamas "Game of Myths
$250

Mondays 4:30-5:45 Jan 12- May 15 No School the week of March 9th

Drama Club - Mondays 6-7 pm
$200

Mondays 6pm-7pm Jan 12- May 15 No classes week of March 9

Drama club - Fridays 3:30-4:30
$200

Fridays 3:30-4:30, Jan 12- May 15. No classes the week March 9th

Drama Llamas - "Game of Myths"
$250

Fridays- 12:45-2 pm Jan 12- May 15th. No classes the week March 9th

Stage Sprouts
$75

Fridays 11:00-11:45 Jan 12- May 15th. No classes the week of March 9th

Triple Threat Masterclass
$300

Fridays 3:30-5 PM Jan 12- May 15th. No classes the week of March 9th

Intro to Tap
$250

Tuesdays 12:45-2 pm Jan 12- May 15th. No classes the week of March 9th

Intro to Musical Theatre Dance
$250

Thursdays 12:45-2 pm Jan 12- May 15th. No classes the week of March 9th

Intro to Musical Theatre Dance
$250

Tuesdays 6-7:15 pm Jan 12- May 15th. No classes the week of March 9th

First Steppers (Pre Jazz and Tap)
$200

Tuesdays 5-5:55 Jan 12- May 15th. No classes the week of March 9th

Art: Drawing one
$75

January 13- Feb 3, 4 week session Thursday 3:15-4:45

Art: Drawing one
$75

April 21-May 12 4 week session Thursday 3:15-4:45

Art: Colorful Creations
$75

Thursdays 2:15-3:10 April 21-May 12 4 week session

