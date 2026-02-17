Ticket Version (Not used) - 2026 Spring River Sweep

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About this event
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Riverside Apartments near Swamp Rabbit Cafe
Check-in behind Riverside Apartments at 1121 Tsali Circle near the intersection of Hampton Ave. & Patterson St. Parking will be available in the rear parking lot of Riverside Apartments (do not park in the front of Riverside’s Parking Lot) and across the street at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church parking lots on Old Bleachery Rd.
This location will focus on cleaning the Reedy River behind Riverside Apartments (near Swamp Rabbit Cafe), upstream from Swamp Rabbit Cafe along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and the Reedy River along the Swamp Rabbit Trail between West Washington Street and the railroad crossing at E. Bramlett Street.
This site is an in-the-water river sweep. Most volunteers should please be prepared to walk IN the river as most litter is in the river itself, not on the banks.
There are many shallow areas of water, but please bring waders if you have them as some areas with high concentrations of litter are in slightly deeper water and can be difficult to access otherwise. There are restrooms available at this location.
S. Hudson to Westfield Street, downstream of Unity Park
Check-in and park in the 355 S. Hudson St. Parking Lot (located behind A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School and next to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, near the intersection of the SRT and S. Hudson).
This location’s volunteers will focus on removing litter from the river and the surrounding wetlands on either side of the Swamp Rabbit Trail between S. Hudson Street and Westfield Street, and can move upstream in the river into Unity Park. Volunteers who wish to get in the water at this site are encouraged to wear waders and some waders will be provided at this location.
Cleveland Park near Greenville Zoo
Please park in the Greenville Zoo’s secondary parking lot (the parking lot closest to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial). Check-in will be at Cleveland Park Shelter #30, located near the playground.
Volunteers at this location will primarily be in the water, removing litter from the Reedy River and its banks in Cleveland Park near the Zoo, along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and in the water in Richland Creek behind the Zoo. Most volunteers should be prepared to get in the water at this site. This site will require walking down the Swamp Rabbit Trail to one of the main cleanup access points, located near Cleveland Park Stables. There are restrooms near this cleanup check-in location.
Conestee Nature Preserve
Thank you to our wonderful partners at Conestee Nature Preserve for helping host this site!
Please park in the County Park parking lot at 840 Mauldin Road, then walk to the main entrance to Conestee Nature Preserve to find our check-in table. Check-in will be near Conestee Nature Preserve's main entrance where the large archway sign marks the trailhead.
Volunteers in this area will clean up in the Reedy and along its banks near the Reedy River bridge at CNP’s main entrance, working in an upstream direction. There are public restrooms at this location.
Log Shoals
Check-in and park at 2561 Standing Springs Rd., Greenville SC, 29605
This site is both in and out of the water. We will focus on cleaning the banks of the Reedy in a neighborhood off of Log Shoals Road and remove debris from the river itself in the same area. No public restroom available at this location.
Antique Irish green unisex cotton tshirt with FoRR's logo and an image depicting a blue heron, rabbit, and butterfly on the front left chest. On the back, sponsor logos are listed beneath "2026 Spring River Sweep".
Full amount is donated to FoRR. Select size(s) on next page.
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