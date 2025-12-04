2026 Spring Robotics Classes

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About this event
For Age 6-8 without any previous experience
Class occurrence once a week,
1.5 hours for each session,
Total 16 classes (class start from Jan/24 and Ends at May/16) No Class on Feb/14th
For Age 9-12 without any previous Vex IQ experience,
Class occurrence once a week,
2 hours for each session,
Total 16 classes (class start from Jan/24 and Ends at May/16) No Class on Feb/14th
For Age 6-8 who finished VEX GO Beginner Class
Class occurrence once a week,
1.5 hours for each session,
Total 16 classes (class start from Jan/24 and Ends at May/16) No Class on Feb/14th
For Age 9-12 who finished the VEX IQ Beginner Class
Class occurrence once a week,
2 hours for each session,
Total 16 classes (class start from Jan/24 and Ends at May/16) No Class on Feb/14th
For Age 6-8 who finished VEX GO Beginner Class
Class occurrence once a week,
1.5 hours for each session,
Total 16 classes (class start from Jan/25 and Ends at May/17) No Class on Feb/15th
For Age 6-8，who finished Vex Go Beginner and Advanced Class but not ready for 9 years old Vex IQ Class yet.
You may also explore LEGO Robotics (another popular robotics education platform
Class occurrence once a week,
1.5 hours for each session,
Total 16 classes (class start from Jan/25 and Ends at May/17) No Class on Feb/15th
Level3: The purpose of this course is for students who have completed levels 1 and 2 and might not yet be ready to participate in official robotics competitions. These students may not have enough time commitment for such events but want to understand the competition process and the entire process of building competitive robots. This course includes creating models of competitive robots used in past world championships, learning to write engineering notes, practicing robot driving, simulating real competition scenarios, organizing small competitions, simulating the referee interview process, and giving children a comprehensive understanding and knowledge of robotics competitions. They will directly learn the most professional and effective robot models used in world championship competitions, helping them establish a foundation in professional robotics competition knowledge. The course consists of 14 sessions, each 3 hours long, at a rate of $35 per hour. Depending on the child's progress, it is estimated that they will build 2-3 models used in past world championships.
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