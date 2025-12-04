2026 Spring Robotics Classes

For Age 6-8，who finished Vex Go Beginner and Advanced Class but not ready for 9 years old Vex IQ Class yet.





You may also explore LEGO Robotics (another popular robotics education platform





Class occurrence once a week,





1.5 hours for each session,





Total 16 classes (class start from Jan/25 and Ends at May/17) No Class on Feb/15th