Sandy Pioneers Baseball

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Sandy Pioneers Baseball

About this event

2026 Winter- Sandy Pioneers Baseball- Youth Pitching/Catching Clinics

37400 Bell St

Sandy, OR 97055, USA

Pitcher (Grade 5-8) - All 4 weeks
$100

All 4 weeks includes clinics on January 11th. 18th, 25th and February 1st,

Catcher (Grade 5-8) - All 4 weeks
$100

All 4 weeks includes clinics on January 11th. 18th, 25th and February 1st,

Pitcher (Grade 5-8) - January 11th
$35

Winter clinic for January 11th (Pitcher)

Catcher (Grade 5-8) - January 11th
$35

Winter clinic for January 11th (Catcher)

Pitcher (Grade 5-8) - January 18th
$35

Winter clinic for January 18th (Pitcher)

Catcher (Grade 5-8) - January 18th
$35

Winter clinic for January 18th (Catcher)

Pitcher (Grade 5-8) - January 25th
$35

Winter clinic for January 25th (Pitcher)

Catcher (Grade 5-8) - January 25th
$35

Winter clinic for January 25th (Catcher)

Pitcher (Grade 5-8) - February 1st
$35

Winter clinic for February 1st (Pitcher)

Catcher (Grade 5-8) - February 1st (Copy)
$35

Winter clinic for February 1st (Catcher)

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