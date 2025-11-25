2026 Winter- Sandy Pioneers Baseball- Youth Pitching/Catching Clinics

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About this event
All 4 weeks includes clinics on January 11th. 18th, 25th and February 1st,
All 4 weeks includes clinics on January 11th. 18th, 25th and February 1st,
Winter clinic for January 11th (Pitcher)
Winter clinic for January 11th (Catcher)
Winter clinic for January 18th (Pitcher)
Winter clinic for January 18th (Catcher)
Winter clinic for January 25th (Pitcher)
Winter clinic for January 25th (Catcher)
Winter clinic for February 1st (Pitcher)
Winter clinic for February 1st (Catcher)
$
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