2026 Spring Semester Registration

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About this event
This is the administration fee - one fee per family.
This is PER CHILD over 1 year of age and goes toward class supplies / snacks, etc. Please select the number of children (over 1yr) attending Co-op.
Level 1 background check is required for each parent participating in Co-op. Tis is a one-time fee for the life of your membership with SALT. If both parents are participating, both must complete a background check. This is required by the facility and Insurance.
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