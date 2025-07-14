2026 Spring Semester Taiwanese Language

Saturdays, 1:00 PM – 2:15 PM (CT)

Suggested age: 2nd Grade and up

Focus: reading readiness, fluency, comprehension

*Open to returning students only.*



This class bridges phonics and reading. Students refine tone and sound skills while beginning to read short Taiwanese texts from Taigi Fluency Unlock and other materials. Emphasis is placed on pronunciation, comprehension, and joyful reading.