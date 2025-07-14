2026 Spring Semester Taiwanese Language

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About this event
Saturdays, 11:30AM – 12:15PM (CT)
Suggested age: Pre-K to 2nd Grade
Focus: listening, speaking, confidence
*Perfect for first-time learners.*
A gentle and joyful introduction to Taiwanese through songs, movement, stories, and playful activities. Children explore Taigi sounds naturally without pressure to read or write. This class is especially suitable for young learners and families without a Taiwanese-speaking home environment.
Saturdays, 1:00 PM – 2:15 PM (CT)
Suggested age: 2nd Grade and up
Focus: reading readiness, fluency, comprehension
*Open to returning students only.*
This class bridges phonics and reading. Students refine tone and sound skills while beginning to read short Taiwanese texts from Taigi Fluency Unlock and other materials. Emphasis is placed on pronunciation, comprehension, and joyful reading.
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