2026 SPRING SESSION OASIS

About this event
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Lunch PREPAID with your registration is $5.00 per week. If you order all 8 weeks, you receive a $ 5.00 discount.
VIVA ITALIA
SOUPER THURSDAY
ELLIOTT'S CHICKEN
QUICHE ME ALL OVER
CHARCUTERIE TABLE
MEGA BURGER BAR
HOT DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
ELLIOTT'S MEATBALL SUBS
1:00 – 3:00
Sarah Sorenson
404-953-8366
Limit 15
Room M-1
Gather to inspire, create, share and work on your own projects of any needle art such as hand embroidery, cross stitch, or beading that can be transported to class. Instructor may offer assistance to anyone who needed or wanted to share their work.
1:00 – 3:00
Becky Belt
706-374-6484
Janis Sims
Limit 10
Room M-32
Make journals for all occasions, greeting cards, decorated note pads, and more. A supply fee of $8.00 is charged for this class.
9:00 – 3:00
Linda Vanderlann
828-644-8505
Limit 10
Room L-1
DATE: Saturday, May 2nd. Make a bird house from a gourd. A supply fee of $20.00 is charged for this class.
1:00 – 3:00
Marilyn Cook
706-400-298
Limit 10
Room L-1
Using a single antler for a handle, students will weave a basket using round reed and other materials. Antlers vary in price from $20 to $40 (payable to instructor). Students providing their own antler will incur a cost of $10 for drilling. A base supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.
1:00 – 3:00
Marilyn Cook
706-400-298
Limit 15
Room L-1
This is an Advanced Class. Prerequisite: Beginner Antler Basket. Using a single antler or driftwood for a handle, students will weave a basket (OR) Using 2 small antlers bolted together as a stand, students will weave a basket (OR) Using a single antler students will weave a wall hanging. If a student wants to use a double antler for basket of wall hanging, they must provide the double antler themselves and notify the instructor 2 weeks prior to the class so holes may be drilled. Antler costs vary from $20- $40. (payable to instructor). Driftwood costs vary from $15 to $30. (payable to instructor). A base supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.
1:00 - 3:00
Paula Ferrell
863-528-2914
Susan Zehner
352-317-7165
Limit 8
Room L-1
Learn several weaving techniques while creating three different types of baskets. Two baskets will be completed with the possibility of the third if time permits. A Wooden Base basket and Melon basket for which A supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for these two baskets. A Hearth basket ($20 payable to the instructor), will be available if time permits.
9:30 – 3:00
Diane Oliver
772 559-7508
Limit 25
Room L-1
This is an ADVANCED class for this session only, no beginners. Learn the FIBONICCI method, a mathematical sequence found in many aspects of everyday life. We will do the same basket, all at the same time, adding to already learned skills. Prerequisite: Knowledge of Nantucket Basket Construction. A supply fee of $50.00 is charged for this class.
9:30 – 11:30
Marsha Lodes
727-542-4790
Limit 12
Room M-7
Make a medium sized basket using pine needles, waxed thread, and embellishments. A supply fee of $40.00 is charged for this class.
10:00 – 3:00
Denise Taranto
904-327-2445
Limit 8
Room M-1
DATE: Saturday, March 28th. IF YOU HAVE TAKEN 2 OR MORE BROOM CLASSES, PLEASE STEP BACK AND ALLOW SEATS FOR BEGINNERS. Explore the traditional Appalachian craft of broom making. Using a foot treadle, nylon twine, and broomcorn, create your own fanned turkey wing whisk. No experience necessary, however, moderate hand strength required for this class. Class Requirements: Scissors – all other supplies provided by instructor. Lunch break provided at noon. A supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.
10:00 – 3:00
Denise Taranto
904-327-2445
Limit 8
Room M-1
DATE: Saturday, April 11th IF YOU HAVE TAKEN 2 OR MORE BROOM CLASSES, PLEASE STEP BACK AND ALLOW SEATS FOR BEGINNERS. Explore the traditional Appalachian craft of broom making.. No experience necessary. No experience necessary, however, moderate hand strength required for this class.. Class Requirements: Scissors – all other supplies provided by instructor. Lunch break provided at noon. A supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.
10:00 – 3:00
Denise Taranto
904-327-2445
Limit 8
Room M-1
DATE: Saturday, May 9th Explore the traditional Appalachian craft of broom making; choose your broomcorn and twine colors. Moderate hand and upper body strength required for this class.. Class Requirements: Scissors – all other supplies provided by instructor. Lunch break provided at noon. A supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.
1:00 – 4:00
George Curran
727-480-1349
Limit 30
Room O-1
You will play party bridge with various partners and opponents using rubber scoring. Note: This class is NOT for new players.
9:30 – 11:30
George Curran
727-480-1349
Limit 12
Room O-4
Improve your bridge game with a focus on card play. Learn to analyze your hand, make a plan, execute the plan. Also learn about defensive card play.
1:00 – 4:00
Kathie McMillan
702-408-8437
Limit 20
Room O-1
Learn Canasta as you play. All skill levels are welcome.
9:30 – 11:30
Ann Powell
864-323-5797
Limit 24
Room O-2
Learn to play and enjoy various card games with others. EX: Kings in the Corner, Phase Ten, Seven, Crazy Eights, Euchre, Oh! Phew, trach and 5 Crowns. Learn terminology EX: Trump, bid, trick, renege, etc. Board Games EX: Sorry, Pictionary, Monopoly, Apples to Apples, Mancala, Rumikub, and Buzz Word. This class is filled with laughter and some competition. Channeling your inner child and being inspired by things you love doing by playing games.
1:00 – 4:00
Brenda Jones
863-258-429
Limit 16
Room O-4
This is the STANDARD version. All skill levels welcome. Learn basic rules, dealing, and scoring.
1:00 – 4:00
Elaine Malone
706-745-9851
Limit 12
Room O-3
This is the PROGRESSIVE AND SEVENS version. A more aggressive form of Hand and Foot with more cards and hand changes. All skills levels welcome.
1:00 – 4:00
Bill Kolb
706-487-9892
Limit 24
Room O-1
Learn basic rules, scoring, and playing hands. All skill levels welcome.
1:00 – 4:00
George Curran
727-480-1349
Limit 24
Room O-1
DATE: This is an 8 week class each Saturday. You will play duplicate bridge. This is a fun get together to play duplicate bridge. There will be no Master’s Points awarded and only "Bragging Rights" at the next game for winning. Note: this class is NOT for new players.
A supply fee is charged for this class based on the style of caning, $20.00 - $50.00 payable on the first day of class. (No large outdoor rockers, please).
9:30 – 11:30
Rod Burley
954-296-2185
Limit 10
Room M-3/5
Learn to weave a new seat using a traditional Seven Step Hand Caning method. For other chairs, Herringbone pattern and a few other variations are taught. New stool frames are available for purchase by contacting the instructor prior to class. Class Requirements: Each student must provide 1 small spray bottle, 1 wash cloth and towel, and a small bottle of glycerin.
9:15 – 10:00
Rita Gallau
561-635-9090
Limit 75
Room - GYM
THIS CLASS IS FOR LOW BEGINNERS WHO ARE NEW TO LINE DANCING or want to continue dancing to easier dances. Learn the basic steps and easy dances. This is a preparatory class for High Beginner
10:00 – 10:45
Rita Gallau
561-635-9090
Limit 75
Room - GYM
THIS CLASS IS FOR HIGH BEGINNERS WHO HAVE TAKEN AND MASTERED THE BASIC STEP PATTERNS TAUGHT IN THE LOW BEGINNER CLASS. Dances are a step up in difficulty and the class prepares you for the Intermediate class. You may continue to take the LOW BEGINNER class in conjunction with HIGH BEGINNER CLASS.
10:45 – 11:30
Rita Gallau
561-635-9090
Limit 75
Room - GYM
THIS IS AN INTERMEDIATE CLASS FOR STUDENTS WHO HAVE TAKEN BOTH THE LOW BEGINNER AND HIGH BEGINNER CLASSES OR WHO HAVE HAD SUBSTANTIAL DANCE EXPERIENCE. Learn more advanced dances at a faster pace and with more complicated step patterns.
9:30 – 2:30
Alice Russell
706-897-8180
Limit 8
Room M-3/5
DATES: Saturdays - March 28th, April 11, 25, May 9. This is a class for beginners. You will learn how to use fabric and sew pieces together to keep your quilt on a straight path. Required Materials: Sewing machine in good working order that you are competent to use and can bring to class, fabric cutting tool wheel, quilter's cutting mat, and at least a 12" quilters rule. Lunch break on your own. Experienced quilters are also welcome to come and work on their current projects.
8:30 – 9:15
Kay Burley
954-296-2185
Limit 25
Room M-0
Gentle, Easy to Follow, Effective chair yoga designed for the needs of older adults. Movements improve muscular strength and flexibility, keep joints healthy, increase range of motion, and help develop a stronger sense of balance all done while seated in or standing beside a chair.
10:00 – 11:00
Beverly Chaussey
706-400-7066
Limit 10
Room Conf Rm
This is not a class for beginners. Ongoing conversational German with emphasis on grammar, conversation, reading and vocabulary.
1:00 – 3:00
Diane Kolb
706-487-9764
Limit 24
Room Conf Room
The book for this session will be: Theo of Golden – A Novel by Allen Levi. A supply fee of $16.00 is charged for this class to cover the cost of the book.
1:00 – 3:00
Ken Sampson
706-994-7100
Limit 15
Room M-22
This is an INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED class. If you have not taken this class before, please contact the instructor prior to registering. Class requirements: Tuned stringed instrument and stand. Must provide own music and/or be able to share music electronically.
8:30 – 9:30
Ken Sampson
706-994-7100
Limit 6
Room Chapel
This is a BEGINNER class. Learn banjo tuning, basic rolls, and chords. Play simple bluegrass tunes together in a group. Class requirements: 5 string banjo, picks, music stand and tuner.
9:30 – 10:30
Ken Sampson
706-994-7100
Limit 6
Room Chapel
This is an advanced BEGINNER class. Prerequisite Bluegrass Banjo Beginner (above) Learn more challenging bluegrass tunes, rhythms, and incorporate new rolls and basic licks while playing together to build on timing and accuracy.
1:00 – 3:00
Caroline Wade
828-835-6064
Limit 7
Room M-9
This is a NOVICE class. Prerequisite Beginner Dulcimer or have a working knowledge of the basics of playing a dulcimer. Class requirements: Dulcimer, music stand, tuner, pick, binder notebook with previous beginner music, pencil with functional eraser, a highlighter, and a black marker.
9:30 – 11:30
Caroline Wade
828-835-6064
Limit 7
Room M-9
This is an UPPER INTERMEDIATE class. You already know how to play so let’s have fun playing songs with multiple parts and harmony. We’ll also explore tunes in various modes and modal tunings. Class requirements: dulcimer, tuner, capo, pick, music stand, 3 ring binder, pencil, and highlighter. Tablature is handed out in class.
9:30 – 11:30
Ro Robbins
706-897-1958
Patti Everett
706-781-4985
Limit 18
Room M-22
Learn to play Mexican Train Dominos
1:00 – 4:00
Ann Powell
864-323-5797
Limit 24
Room O-2
This is NOT the Mah Jong you play on the computer. If you want to learn American Mah Jong or you are a novice/beginner player, this is the class for you. You will gain a basic understanding of the game’s fundamental components, including pieces, rules, and playing strategy.
1:00 – 4:00
Christine Hall
813-545-9303
Limit 24
Room L-6
This is an INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED CLASS. Take this class after completing Beginning Mah Jong with the opportunity to ask questions during play and get hints for better playing in order to ramp up skill, confidence, and strategy.
1:00 - 4:00
Laura Hutt
706-897-8010
Limit 24
Room L-2
Join our class for fun and socializing in non-competitive play – just fun! Experienced players only.
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