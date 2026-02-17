Hosted by

First United Methodist Church Of Union County Inc

About this event

2026 SPRING SESSION OASIS

938 Hwy 515 W

Blairsville, GA 30512, USA

SESSION FEE - ADD + NOW - MANDATORY FOR ALL
$30

REMEMBER TO CLICK THE ADD + TO PURCHASE YOUR ADMISSION

I AM IN NEED OF A NAME TAG PLEASE
Free

Click the +1 to request a name tag

LUNCH FOR THE ENTIRE SESSION
$35

Lunch PREPAID with your registration is $5.00 per week.  If you order all 8 weeks, you receive a $ 5.00 discount.

LUNCH WEEK ONE
$5

VIVA ITALIA

LUNCH WEEK TWO
$5

SOUPER THURSDAY

LUNCH WEEK THREE
$5

ELLIOTT'S CHICKEN

LUNCH WEEK FOUR
$5

QUICHE ME ALL OVER

LUNCH WEEK FIVE
$5

CHARCUTERIE TABLE

LUNCH WEEK SIX
$5

MEGA BURGER BAR

LUNCH WEEK SEVEN
$5

HOT DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

LUNCH WEEK EIGHT
$5

ELLIOTT'S MEATBALL SUBS

ART - NEEDLE ARTS – GATHER TO STITCH
Free

1:00 – 3:00

Sarah Sorenson

404-953-8366

Limit 15

Room M-1


Gather to inspire, create, share and work on your own projects of any needle art such as hand embroidery, cross stitch, or beading that can be transported to class.  Instructor may offer assistance to anyone who needed or wanted to share their work.

 



ART - PAPER AND CARD CRAFTING
$10

1:00 – 3:00

Becky Belt

706-374-6484

Janis Sims

Limit 10

Room M-32


Make journals for all occasions, greeting cards, decorated note pads, and more. A supply fee of $8.00 is charged for this class.

 

ART - SATURDAY - BIRDHOUSE GOURD - SATUARDAY MAY 2nd
$20

9:00 – 3:00

Linda Vanderlann

828-644-8505

Limit 10

Room L-1


DATE:  Saturday, May 2nd.  Make a bird house from a gourd.  A supply fee of $20.00 is charged for this class.

BASKET - ANTLER BASKETS FOR BEGINNERS
$40

1:00 – 3:00

Marilyn Cook

706-400-298

Limit 10

Room L-1


Using a single antler for a handle, students will weave a basket using round reed and other materials. Antlers vary in price from $20 to $40 (payable to instructor). Students providing their own antler will incur a cost of $10 for drilling. A base supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.

BASKET - ANTLER BASKETS FOR ADVANCED
$40

1:00 – 3:00

Marilyn Cook

706-400-298

Limit 15

Room L-1


This is an Advanced Class. Prerequisite:  Beginner Antler Basket. Using a single antler or driftwood for a handle, students will weave a basket (OR) Using 2 small antlers bolted together as a stand, students will weave a basket (OR) Using a single antler students will weave a wall hanging. If a student wants to use a double antler for basket of wall hanging, they must provide the double antler themselves and notify the instructor 2 weeks prior to the class so holes may be drilled. Antler costs vary from $20- $40. (payable to instructor). Driftwood costs vary from $15 to $30. (payable to instructor). A base supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.

BASKET - BASKET WEAVING FOR BEGINNERS
$40

1:00 - 3:00

Paula Ferrell

863-528-2914

Susan Zehner

352-317-7165

Limit 8

Room L-1


Learn several weaving techniques while creating three different types of baskets. Two baskets will be completed with the possibility of the third if time permits.  A Wooden Base basket and Melon basket for which A supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for these two baskets.  A Hearth basket ($20 payable to the instructor), will be available if time permits.

BASKET - NANTUCKET WITH A TWIST
$50

9:30 – 3:00

Diane Oliver

772 559-7508

Limit 25

Room L-1


This is an ADVANCED class for this session only, no beginners.  Learn the FIBONICCI method, a mathematical sequence found in many aspects of everyday life.  We will do the same basket, all at the same time, adding to already learned skills.  Prerequisite:  Knowledge of Nantucket Basket Construction. A supply fee of $50.00 is charged for this class.

BASKETS - PINE NEEDLE BASKET
$40

9:30 – 11:30

Marsha Lodes 

727-542-4790

Limit 12

Room M-7


Make a medium sized basket using pine needles, waxed thread, and embellishments. A supply fee of $40.00 is charged for this class.

BROOMCRAFT - SATURDAY - FANNED TURKEYWING WHISK - SAT MAR 28
$40

10:00 – 3:00

Denise Taranto

904-327-2445

Limit 8

Room M-1


DATE:  Saturday, March 28th.  IF YOU HAVE TAKEN 2 OR MORE BROOM CLASSES, PLEASE STEP BACK AND ALLOW SEATS FOR BEGINNERS.  Explore the traditional Appalachian craft of broom making. Using a foot treadle, nylon twine, and broomcorn, create your own fanned turkey wing whisk.  No experience necessary, however, moderate hand strength required for this class.   Class Requirements:  Scissors – all other supplies provided by instructor.  Lunch break provided at noon.  A supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.



BROOMCRAFT - SATURDAY - HAWK TAIL WHISK - SAT APR 11
$40

10:00 – 3:00

Denise Taranto

904-327-2445

Limit 8

Room M-1


DATE:  Saturday, April 11th   IF YOU HAVE TAKEN 2 OR MORE BROOM CLASSES, PLEASE STEP BACK AND ALLOW SEATS FOR BEGINNERS.  Explore the traditional Appalachian craft of broom making..  No experience necessary.   No experience necessary, however, moderate hand strength required for this class..   Class Requirements:  Scissors – all other supplies provided by instructor.  Lunch break provided at noon.  A supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.


BROOMCRAFT - SATURDAY - TRIAD SAN WHISK - SAT MAY 9
$40

10:00 – 3:00

Denise Taranto

904-327-2445

Limit 8

Room M-1


DATE:  Saturday, May 9th    Explore the traditional Appalachian craft of broom making; choose your broomcorn and twine colors.  Moderate hand and upper body strength required for this class..   Class Requirements:  Scissors – all other supplies provided by instructor.  Lunch break provided at noon.  A supply fee of $ 40.00 is charged for this class.

CARDS - BRIDGE FOR FUN
Free

1:00 – 4:00

George Curran

727-480-1349

Limit 30

Room O-1


You will play party bridge with various partners and opponents using rubber scoring.  Note: This class is NOT for new players.

 

CARDS - BRIDGE - IMPROVE YOUR PLAY
Free

9:30 – 11:30

George Curran

727-480-1349

Limit 12

Room O-4


Improve your bridge game with a focus on card play.  Learn to analyze your hand, make a plan, execute the plan.  Also learn about defensive card play.

CARDS - CANASTA
Free

1:00 – 4:00

Kathie McMillan

702-408-8437

Limit 20

Room O-1


Learn Canasta as you play. All skill levels are welcome.

 

CARDS - CARD PLAYING
Free

9:30 – 11:30

Ann Powell

864-323-5797

Limit 24

Room O-2


Learn to play and enjoy various card games with others.  EX: Kings in the Corner, Phase Ten, Seven, Crazy Eights, Euchre, Oh! Phew, trach and 5 Crowns.  Learn terminology EX: Trump, bid, trick, renege, etc.  Board Games EX: Sorry, Pictionary, Monopoly, Apples to Apples, Mancala, Rumikub, and Buzz Word.  This class is filled with laughter and some competition.  Channeling your inner child and being inspired by things you love doing by playing games. 

CARDS - HAND AND FOOT STANDARD
Free

1:00 – 4:00 

Brenda Jones

863-258-429

Limit 16

Room O-4


This is the STANDARD version. All skill levels welcome. Learn basic rules, dealing, and scoring.

 

CARDS - HAND AND FOOT PROGRESSIVE
Free

1:00 – 4:00

Elaine Malone

706-745-9851

Limit 12

Room O-3


This is the PROGRESSIVE AND SEVENS version. A more aggressive form of Hand and Foot with more cards and hand changes. All skills levels welcome.

 

CARDS - PINOCHLE
Free

1:00 – 4:00

Bill Kolb      

706-487-9892

Limit 24

Room O-1


Learn basic rules, scoring, and playing hands. All skill levels welcome.

 

CARDS - SATURDAY - DUPE BRIDGE FOR FUN
Free

1:00 – 4:00 

 George Curran

 727-480-1349

 Limit 24

Room O-1


DATE:  This is an 8 week class each Saturday.   You will play duplicate bridge. This is a fun get together to play duplicate bridge. There will be no Master’s Points awarded and only "Bragging Rights" at the next game for winning. Note: this class is NOT for new players.

CHAIR CANING
Free

A supply fee is charged for this class based on the style of caning, $20.00 - $50.00 payable on the first day of class. (No large outdoor rockers, please). 


9:30 – 11:30

Rod Burley

954-296-2185

Limit 10

Room M-3/5


Learn to weave a new seat using a traditional Seven Step Hand Caning method. For other chairs, Herringbone pattern and a few other variations are taught. New stool frames are available for purchase by contacting the instructor prior to class. Class Requirements:  Each student must provide 1 small spray bottle, 1 wash cloth and towel, and a small bottle of glycerin.

DANCE - LINE DANCE LOW BEGINNER
Free

9:15 – 10:00           

Rita Gallau

561-635-9090           

Limit 75

Room - GYM


THIS CLASS IS FOR LOW BEGINNERS WHO ARE NEW TO LINE DANCING or want to continue dancing to easier dances. Learn the basic steps and easy dances. This is a preparatory class for High Beginner

 

DANCE - LINE DANE HIGH BEGINNER
Free

10:00 – 10:45           

Rita Gallau

561-635-9090           

Limit 75

Room - GYM


THIS CLASS IS FOR HIGH BEGINNERS WHO HAVE TAKEN  AND MASTERED THE BASIC STEP PATTERNS TAUGHT IN THE LOW BEGINNER CLASS. Dances are a step up in difficulty and the class prepares you for the Intermediate class. You may continue to take the LOW BEGINNER class in conjunction with HIGH BEGINNER CLASS.

DANCE - LINE DANCE INTERMEDIATE
Free

10:45 – 11:30           

Rita Gallau

561-635-9090           

Limit 75

Room - GYM


THIS IS AN INTERMEDIATE CLASS FOR STUDENTS WHO HAVE TAKEN BOTH THE LOW BEGINNER AND HIGH BEGINNER CLASSES OR WHO HAVE HAD SUBSTANTIAL DANCE EXPERIENCE. Learn more advanced dances at a faster pace and with more complicated step patterns.

QUILTING - SATURDAY CLASSES
Free

9:30 – 2:30

Alice Russell         

706-897-8180

Limit 8

Room M-3/5


DATES:  Saturdays - March 28th, April 11, 25, May 9.  This is a class for beginners.  You will learn how to use fabric and sew pieces together to keep your quilt on a straight path.  Required Materials: Sewing machine in good working order that you are competent to use and can bring to class, fabric cutting tool wheel, quilter's cutting mat, and at least a 12" quilters rule.  Lunch break on your own.  Experienced quilters are also welcome to come and work on their current projects.

FITNESS - YOGA WITH A CHAIR
Free

8:30 – 9:15 

Kay Burley

954-296-2185           

Limit 25

Room M-0

Gentle, Easy to Follow, Effective chair yoga designed for the needs of older adults. Movements improve muscular strength and flexibility, keep joints healthy, increase range of motion, and help develop a stronger sense of balance all done while seated in or standing beside a chair.

LANG/LIT - CONVERSATIONAL GERMAN
Free

10:00 – 11:00

Beverly Chaussey

706-400-7066

Limit 10

Room Conf Rm


This is not a class for beginners. Ongoing conversational German with emphasis on grammar, conversation, reading and vocabulary.

 

LANG/LIT - GREAT BOOKS
$16

1:00 – 3:00

Diane Kolb

706-487-9764           

Limit 24

Room Conf Room


The book for this session will be: Theo of Golden – A Novel by Allen Levi. A supply fee of $16.00 is charged for this class to cover the cost of the book.

MUSIC - ACOUSTIC JAM
Free

1:00 – 3:00

Ken Sampson

706-994-7100

Limit 15

Room M-22

This is an INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED class. If you have not taken this class before, please contact the instructor prior to registering. Class requirements:  Tuned stringed instrument and stand. Must provide own music and/or be able to share music electronically.

MUSIC - BLUEGRASS BANJO BEGINNER
Free

8:30 – 9:30 

Ken Sampson

706-994-7100

Limit 6

Room Chapel


This is a BEGINNER class. Learn banjo tuning, basic rolls, and chords. Play simple bluegrass tunes together in a group. Class requirements:  5 string banjo, picks, music stand and tuner.

 

MUSIC - BLUEGRASS BANJO ADVANCED
Free

9:30 – 10:30

Ken Sampson           

706-994-7100

Limit 6

Room Chapel


This is an advanced BEGINNER class. Prerequisite Bluegrass Banjo Beginner (above) Learn more challenging bluegrass tunes, rhythms, and incorporate new rolls and basic licks while playing together to build on timing and accuracy.

 

MUSIC - MOUNTAIN DULCIMER NOVICE
Free

1:00 – 3:00

Caroline Wade

828-835-6064

Limit 7

Room M-9


This is a NOVICE class. Prerequisite Beginner Dulcimer or have a working knowledge of the basics of playing a dulcimer.  Class requirements:  Dulcimer, music stand, tuner, pick, binder notebook with previous beginner music, pencil with functional eraser, a highlighter, and a black marker.

MUSIC - MOUNTAIN DULCIMER INTERMEDIATE
Free

9:30 – 11:30  

Caroline Wade        

828-835-6064

Limit 7

Room M-9


This is an UPPER INTERMEDIATE class. You already know how to play so let’s have fun playing songs with multiple parts and harmony.  We’ll also explore tunes in various modes and modal tunings.   Class requirements:  dulcimer, tuner, capo, pick, music stand, 3 ring binder, pencil, and highlighter.  Tablature is handed out in class.

TABLE GAMES - DOMINO
Free

9:30 – 11:30

Ro Robbins

706-897-1958

Patti Everett

706-781-4985           

Limit 18

Room M-22


Learn to play Mexican Train Dominos

 

TABLE GAMES - MAH JONG BEGINNER
Free

1:00 – 4:00

Ann Powell

864-323-5797           

Limit 24

Room O-2


This is NOT the Mah Jong you play on the computer. If you want to learn American Mah Jong or you are a novice/beginner player, this is the class for you. You will gain a basic understanding of the game’s fundamental components, including pieces, rules, and playing strategy.

TABLES GAMES - MAH JONG INTERMEDIATE
Free

1:00 – 4:00

Christine Hall

813-545-9303

Limit 24

Room L-6


This is an INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED CLASS. Take this class after completing Beginning Mah Jong with the opportunity to ask questions during play and get hints for better playing in order to ramp up skill, confidence, and strategy.

 

TABLE GAMES - MAH JONG SOCIAL
Free

1:00 - 4:00

Laura Hutt

706-897-8010           

Limit 24

Room L-2


Join our class for fun and socializing in non-competitive play – just fun! Experienced players only.

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