2026 Spring Showcase Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Contains $100 gift card to use at Alkali hair studio & spa. Must schedule appointment.
Starting bid
20 minute dog walk package from Venture Dog Walking Winston Salem. Good for one package of buy 10 get 1 dog walk free. Value $210
Starting bid
4 weeks of Lessons at the Community Music School at UNCSA, including a 30 min trial lesson! Value $176
Starting bid
4 weeks of Lessons at the Community Music School at UNCSA, including a 30 min trial lesson! Value $176
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Haircut including shampoo and blowdry from Laura Petty at Fusion Salon & Spa Kernersville. Value $80
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$50 River Birch Lodge gift card
Starting bid
$50 River Birch Lodge gift card
Starting bid
This gift card is a punch card for five free 24 oz drinks at The Bendy Straw in Winston-Salem. Value $20
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Get your flower beds ready for spring! This certificate entitles you to two hours of weeding, leaf removal, light pruning, etc. Contact Julie to arrange a day and time (336-407-5812). Value $50
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$50 Ramen Mafia Winston-Salem Gift Certificate
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$50 Gift Certificate to Thai Harmony in Winston-Salem
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Local Professional Organizer of "Tidy Grey Home" offering 3 hours of professional organizing in your space, plus the basket, laundry labels, cleaning labels, pre-made pantry labels, 4 white metal label clips, 2 small oxo containers, hard plastic zipper pouch, 2 mesh zipper pouches, and velcro strips for cord organization. Value $200
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Two tickets to the UNCSA Improvised Music and Jazz Festival on Friday March 27, 2026, showtime 7:30pm. Value $50
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Two tickets to the UNCSA production of "The Moors" on Saturday March 28, 2026, showtime 7:30pm. Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. "The Moors" is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.
This production is the directing thesis of UNCSA School of Drama Studio 4 Directing major Mina Oelrich. Playwright: Jen Silverman. Value $50
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Four tickets to Wake Forrest Baseball Game on Saturday April 18, 2026, gametime 4:00pm at David F. Couch Ballpark. Value $60
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Book bundle including "Arriving Home", James Farmer; "The Home Edit", Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin; "The Nesting Place", Myqui. Value $70
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May the Force Be With you and this 2-Way Walkie Talkie Set (Storm Trooper and Darth Vader), 3 Collectable Star Wars Ornaments and 2 fun books; "Star Wars Character Encyclopedia" and "Awesome Facts for Star Wars Fans." Value $45
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For the Hogwarts Lover: Interactive Pop Up Issue of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Quidditch through the Ages, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2 Color Changing Hogwarts Glass Cups, and a weighted Snitch fidget spinner. Value $40
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2 Color Changing Hogwarts Glass Cups, Weighted Golden Snitch Spinner, Potter Facts Book, Deathly Hollows Journal, and a 3 book set of Hogwarts Library Books! Value: $40
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Hamilton Mug, "Alex and Eliza" lovestory novel book one, Set of Fiddle and Fig Candle Sticks, 2 decks of Cards with a book of Early American Children's Card Games. Perfect for a cozy day at home! Value $20
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95 piece National Geographic Marble Run, Scavenger Hunt Puzzles & Suction Cup Fidget Toys. Value $70
Starting bid
Gift basket contains Spa Bunny headband with plush wristbands, press-on nails, Sparkling Berry Shimmer mist and body wash, pink heart bath fizzies, assorted lip glosses, nail polish and eyeshadows, Lipliscious Lip Gloss set and a microfiber hair wrap. Value $50
Starting bid
Bath basket for your little friends, including Peaches & Vanilla 2-in-1 shampoo/ conditioner, body wash, hand wash and bath fizzers; assorted bath bombs and bath salts; microfiber hair wrap and plushy bear loofah. Total value $15
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Gift basket contains a Lego Ideas Book, Lego Dots Create Your Own Wrist Bands, 2 Lego Minifigures, Lego Storage Brick, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Typewriter with Flowers kit, Lego City Donut truck kit, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Adorable Dogs kit. Value: $135
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Cozy Blanket, Tumbler Cup,Warrior Cat Graphic Novels 1-3 and Wings of Fire Graphic Novel 9. Value: $50
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Books 1-5 of the Dreamkeeper Saga, middle grade, fantasy. Value: $70
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Handstitched Ballerina Crosstitch Art, Soft touch heart light, 3 Bestie Bracelets and 6 Young Reader Books. Value: $30
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Crystal Growing Kit and Geode Kit, Stem activities for kids! Value: $50
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2 40 oz Ello Stainless Steel Tumblers, Car Coasters, Ceramic Mushroom Jar, Bath & Body Works Lotion & Fragrance Mist, Notepad, Women's Fuzzy Socks & Bath Bubble set. Value $100
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New Proctor-Silex, Black Toaster Oven Broiler. Value $65
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Drew Barrymore Mini Slow Cooker, 2qt. Value $24
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"Fruitful" Stoneware Oval Serving Platter. Value $50
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Bamboo serving tray; 2 Lennox "Butterfly Meadow Herbs" tea cups; 2 Lennox "Butterfly Meadow Herbs" accent plates; Electric Kettle, tin of Harney and Sons Paris tea sachets; guest serviettes; assorted tea cakes (macarons, lemon shortbread, jelly tarts); fruit preserves sampler; pure natural honey. Value $150
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$15 Gift Card to Cook Out, Cookout Matchbox Car and Puzzle and Cookout Scarf. Value $20
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Complete Sushi Making Kit including bamboo rolling mats, bazooka roller, chopsticks, cutting mold, sushi knife, sauce dishes, sushi rice, guide book and serving platter! Value $50
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Large Wooden Tray filled with cooking accessories including Medium Mixing Bowl (dishwasher and microwave safe), Vintage copy of Joy of Cooking, 3 Glass Storage Canisters, Food Chopper, Quilted Rolling Pin, Unique Insulated Mug, Soup Starter and wooden sign "Eat it or Starve." Value $50
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Artisanal Colombian Coffee. Value $45
Starting bid
Picnic set in a backpack, bottle of wine and $20 Trader Joe Gift Card. Value $50
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Stainless Steel Kettle with Thermometer, Coffee Grinder, Frother, Thermos Cup, Vanilla and Cocoa Coffee Blend, Wicked Joe Light Medium Roast Blend and Coffee Filters. Value $100
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Hand Crocheted Handbag. Value $20.
Starting bid
African white and gold scarf made originally from Ghana, West Africa. Value $50.
Starting bid
Gift Card for 20% off an Order of Custom Apparel, Embroidery and more - Basket of custom items: Pink Sweatshirt with music notes (Adult small), Graphic Tee, Dog Bandana (large), keychain, scrunchie, embroidered bag tag. Value $115
Starting bid
2 flower box containers filled to the brim with essentials for the spring gardener! Planter containers include a spring garden flag; decorative floral watering can; Threshold garden gloves; solar hanging garden lantern; blue ceramic pot; assorted wildflower seed packets; aqua globe; Burt's Bees Gentle Cream Hand Cleanser and Nourishing Hand Cream; Miracle-Gro "singles"; small trowel and hand rake; Fiskars soil scoop and brush set. Value $100
Starting bid
Perfect for the Teacher in your Life: Large Tote Bag with Pockets, Ello 40 oz Sage Green Tumbler, Nicole Miller Notebook and 3 sets of gel pens. Value $50
Starting bid
Relax Your Eyes: Block out light and help soothe tired eyes by providing a relaxing warmth that can reduce stress and enhance sleep quality. Our eye machine adopts oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, it can make the skin around the eyes more relaxed.Experience migraine relief with the RENPHO Heated Eye Massager.
180° Foldable & Portable Design: RENPHO Smart Sleep Mask can be folded into a compact design, so you can carry it to the office, airplane, or traveling. In addition, the headband can be easily adjusted in size and is suitable for all teenagers and adults. Value $50
Starting bid
Pura Car Pro Car Fragrance Diffuser, and four refills in Pura Cranberry Fizz, Antic Farmacista - Lemon Verbena, Becki Owens Coconut Calm, Anthropologie Pumpkin and Swet Vanilla. Value $119
Starting bid
Gift basket contains a press on nail set from Kleo Kolor which includes nails and the prep kit inside; Kleo Kolor nail remover; a face mask; eye and lip mask; small candle; pack of nail files; small hand lotion. Value $45
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Hot Pink Mini Toolbox, 2 drawers and top storage. Value $20
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Burberry Goddess Perfume, Boss Bottled Beyond Cologne, Tangerine Tide Candle. Value $300
Starting bid
Burberry Goddess Perfume, Her Perfume, Candle. Value $300
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