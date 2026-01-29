Winston Salem Choral Academy
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Winston Salem Choral Academy

Hosted by

Winston Salem Choral Academy

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Spring Showcase Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2569 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, USA

1. Alkali Hair Studio $100 Gift Card (Copy) item
1. Alkali Hair Studio $100 Gift Card (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Contains $100 gift card to use at Alkali hair studio & spa. Must schedule appointment.

2. Venture Dog Walking Package item
2. Venture Dog Walking Package
$100

Starting bid

20 minute dog walk package from Venture Dog Walking Winston Salem. Good for one package of buy 10 get 1 dog walk free. Value $210

3. 4 Weeks of Music Lessons from UNCSA item
3. 4 Weeks of Music Lessons from UNCSA
$88

Starting bid

4 weeks of Lessons at the Community Music School at UNCSA, including a 30 min trial lesson! Value $176

4. 4 Weeks of Music Lessons from UNCSA item
4. 4 Weeks of Music Lessons from UNCSA
$88

Starting bid

4 weeks of Lessons at the Community Music School at UNCSA, including a 30 min trial lesson! Value $176

5. Haircut: Fusion Salon & Spa Kernersville item
5. Haircut: Fusion Salon & Spa Kernersville
$40

Starting bid

Haircut including shampoo and blowdry from Laura Petty at Fusion Salon & Spa Kernersville. Value $80

6. River Birch Lodge Gift Card item
6. River Birch Lodge Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 River Birch Lodge gift card

7. River Birch Lodge Gift Card item
7. River Birch Lodge Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 River Birch Lodge gift card

8. The Bendy Straw Gift Card item
8. The Bendy Straw Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

This gift card is a punch card for five free 24 oz drinks at The Bendy Straw in Winston-Salem. Value $20

9. 2 Hours of Spring Yard Cleanup
$20

Starting bid

Get your flower beds ready for spring! This certificate entitles you to two hours of weeding, leaf removal, light pruning, etc. Contact Julie to arrange a day and time (336-407-5812). Value $50

10. Ramen Mafia Gift Card item
10. Ramen Mafia Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Ramen Mafia Winston-Salem Gift Certificate

11. Thai Harmony Gift Card item
11. Thai Harmony Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Thai Harmony in Winston-Salem

12. Tidy Grey Home Professional Organization item
12. Tidy Grey Home Professional Organization
$100

Starting bid

Local Professional Organizer of "Tidy Grey Home" offering 3 hours of professional organizing in your space, plus the basket, laundry labels, cleaning labels, pre-made pantry labels, 4 white metal label clips, 2 small oxo containers, hard plastic zipper pouch, 2 mesh zipper pouches, and velcro strips for cord organization. Value $200

13. Jazz Festival Tickets item
13. Jazz Festival Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to the UNCSA Improvised Music and Jazz Festival on Friday March 27, 2026, showtime 7:30pm. Value $50

14. "The Moors" Play Tickets item
14. "The Moors" Play Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to the UNCSA production of "The Moors" on Saturday March 28, 2026, showtime 7:30pm. Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. "The Moors" is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.

This production is the directing thesis of UNCSA School of Drama Studio 4 Directing major Mina Oelrich. Playwright: Jen Silverman. Value $50

15. Wake Forest Baseball Tickets item
15. Wake Forest Baseball Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Four tickets to Wake Forrest Baseball Game on Saturday April 18, 2026, gametime 4:00pm at David F. Couch Ballpark. Value $60

16. Gracious Southern Home Book Bundle item
16. Gracious Southern Home Book Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Book bundle including "Arriving Home", James Farmer; "The Home Edit", Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin; "The Nesting Place", Myqui. Value $70

17. Star Wars Basket item
17. Star Wars Basket
$15

Starting bid

May the Force Be With you and this 2-Way Walkie Talkie Set (Storm Trooper and Darth Vader), 3 Collectable Star Wars Ornaments and 2 fun books; "Star Wars Character Encyclopedia" and "Awesome Facts for Star Wars Fans." Value $45

18. Harry Potter Daily Prophet Basket item
18. Harry Potter Daily Prophet Basket
$15

Starting bid

For the Hogwarts Lover: Interactive Pop Up Issue of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Quidditch through the Ages, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2 Color Changing Hogwarts Glass Cups, and a weighted Snitch fidget spinner. Value $40

19. Harry Potter Fans Basket item
19. Harry Potter Fans Basket
$15

Starting bid

2 Color Changing Hogwarts Glass Cups, Weighted Golden Snitch Spinner, Potter Facts Book, Deathly Hollows Journal, and a 3 book set of Hogwarts Library Books! Value: $40

20. Hamilton Basket item
20. Hamilton Basket
$10

Starting bid

Hamilton Mug, "Alex and Eliza" lovestory novel book one, Set of Fiddle and Fig Candle Sticks, 2 decks of Cards with a book of Early American Children's Card Games. Perfect for a cozy day at home! Value $20

21. STEM Fun item
21. STEM Fun
$35

Starting bid

95 piece National Geographic Marble Run, Scavenger Hunt Puzzles & Suction Cup Fidget Toys. Value $70

22. Little Girls Beauty Spa Gift Basket item
22. Little Girls Beauty Spa Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket contains Spa Bunny headband with plush wristbands, press-on nails, Sparkling Berry Shimmer mist and body wash, pink heart bath fizzies, assorted lip glosses, nail polish and eyeshadows, Lipliscious Lip Gloss set and a microfiber hair wrap. Value $50

23. Bath & Bubbles Gift Basket item
23. Bath & Bubbles Gift Basket
$8

Starting bid

Bath basket for your little friends, including Peaches & Vanilla 2-in-1 shampoo/ conditioner, body wash, hand wash and bath fizzers; assorted bath bombs and bath salts; microfiber hair wrap and plushy bear loofah. Total value $15

24. Let's Go! Lego Fun Basket item
24. Let's Go! Lego Fun Basket
$70

Starting bid

Gift basket contains a Lego Ideas Book, Lego Dots Create Your Own Wrist Bands, 2 Lego Minifigures, Lego Storage Brick, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Typewriter with Flowers kit, Lego City Donut truck kit, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Adorable Dogs kit. Value: $135

25. Kids Read-a-thon Basket item
25. Kids Read-a-thon Basket
$20

Starting bid

Cozy Blanket, Tumbler Cup,Warrior Cat Graphic Novels 1-3 and Wings of Fire Graphic Novel 9. Value: $50

26. Dreamkeeper Saga item
26. Dreamkeeper Saga
$35

Starting bid

Books 1-5 of the Dreamkeeper Saga, middle grade, fantasy. Value: $70

27. Little Girl Books & Fun item
27. Little Girl Books & Fun
$12

Starting bid

Handstitched Ballerina Crosstitch Art, Soft touch heart light, 3 Bestie Bracelets and 6 Young Reader Books. Value: $30

28. Hands-On Science item
28. Hands-On Science
$20

Starting bid

Crystal Growing Kit and Geode Kit, Stem activities for kids! Value: $50

29. Mother's Day Gift Basket item
29. Mother's Day Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

2 40 oz Ello Stainless Steel Tumblers, Car Coasters, Ceramic Mushroom Jar, Bath & Body Works Lotion & Fragrance Mist, Notepad, Women's Fuzzy Socks & Bath Bubble set. Value $100

30. Toaster Oven item
30. Toaster Oven
$26

Starting bid

New Proctor-Silex, Black Toaster Oven Broiler. Value $65

31. Mini Slow Cooker item
31. Mini Slow Cooker
$7

Starting bid

Drew Barrymore Mini Slow Cooker, 2qt. Value $24

32. Serving Platter item
32. Serving Platter
$25

Starting bid

"Fruitful" Stoneware Oval Serving Platter. Value $50

33. Tea for Two Gift Basket item
33. Tea for Two Gift Basket
$55

Starting bid

Bamboo serving tray; 2 Lennox "Butterfly Meadow Herbs" tea cups; 2 Lennox "Butterfly Meadow Herbs" accent plates; Electric Kettle, tin of Harney and Sons Paris tea sachets; guest serviettes; assorted tea cakes (macarons, lemon shortbread, jelly tarts); fruit preserves sampler; pure natural honey. Value $150

34. Cookout Fun Basket item
34. Cookout Fun Basket
$8

Starting bid

$15 Gift Card to Cook Out, Cookout Matchbox Car and Puzzle and Cookout Scarf. Value $20

35. Sushi Night item
35. Sushi Night
$20

Starting bid

Complete Sushi Making Kit including bamboo rolling mats, bazooka roller, chopsticks, cutting mold, sushi knife, sauce dishes, sushi rice, guide book and serving platter! Value $50

36. Eat it Or Starve Tray item
36. Eat it Or Starve Tray
$20

Starting bid

Large Wooden Tray filled with cooking accessories including Medium Mixing Bowl (dishwasher and microwave safe), Vintage copy of Joy of Cooking, 3 Glass Storage Canisters, Food Chopper, Quilted Rolling Pin, Unique Insulated Mug, Soup Starter and wooden sign "Eat it or Starve." Value $50

37. Columbian Coffee item
37. Columbian Coffee
$18

Starting bid

Artisanal Colombian Coffee. Value $45

38. Picnic Backpack item
38. Picnic Backpack
$20

Starting bid

Picnic set in a backpack, bottle of wine and $20 Trader Joe Gift Card. Value $50

39. Coffee Gift Basket item
39. Coffee Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Stainless Steel Kettle with Thermometer, Coffee Grinder, Frother, Thermos Cup, Vanilla and Cocoa Coffee Blend, Wicked Joe Light Medium Roast Blend and Coffee Filters. Value $100

40. Jayna's Crocheted Handbag item
40. Jayna's Crocheted Handbag
$10

Starting bid

Hand Crocheted Handbag. Value $20.

41. African White and Gold Scarf item
41. African White and Gold Scarf
$25

Starting bid

African white and gold scarf made originally from Ghana, West Africa. Value $50.

42. Sweet Southern Designs item
42. Sweet Southern Designs
$60

Starting bid

Gift Card for 20% off an Order of Custom Apparel, Embroidery and more - Basket of custom items: Pink Sweatshirt with music notes (Adult small), Graphic Tee, Dog Bandana (large), keychain, scrunchie, embroidered bag tag. Value $115

43. Spring Garden Gift Basket item
43. Spring Garden Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

2 flower box containers filled to the brim with essentials for the spring gardener! Planter containers include a spring garden flag; decorative floral watering can; Threshold garden gloves; solar hanging garden lantern; blue ceramic pot; assorted wildflower seed packets; aqua globe; Burt's Bees Gentle Cream Hand Cleanser and Nourishing Hand Cream; Miracle-Gro "singles"; small trowel and hand rake; Fiskars soil scoop and brush set. Value $100

44. Teacher Swag Bag item
44. Teacher Swag Bag
$20

Starting bid

Perfect for the Teacher in your Life: Large Tote Bag with Pockets, Ello 40 oz Sage Green Tumbler, Nicole Miller Notebook and 3 sets of gel pens. Value $50

45. Renpho Eye Massager item
45. Renpho Eye Massager
$20

Starting bid

Relax Your Eyes: Block out light and help soothe tired eyes by providing a relaxing warmth that can reduce stress and enhance sleep quality. Our eye machine adopts oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, it can make the skin around the eyes more relaxed.Experience migraine relief with the RENPHO Heated Eye Massager.

180° Foldable & Portable Design: RENPHO Smart Sleep Mask can be folded into a compact design, so you can carry it to the office, airplane, or traveling. In addition, the headband can be easily adjusted in size and is suitable for all teenagers and adults. Value $50

46. Pura Car Pro Basket item
46. Pura Car Pro Basket
$60

Starting bid

Pura Car Pro Car Fragrance Diffuser, and four refills in Pura Cranberry Fizz, Antic Farmacista - Lemon Verbena, Becki Owens Coconut Calm, Anthropologie Pumpkin and Swet Vanilla. Value $119

47. Self Care & Nail Basket item
47. Self Care & Nail Basket
$18

Starting bid

Gift basket contains a press on nail set from Kleo Kolor which includes nails and the prep kit inside; Kleo Kolor nail remover; a face mask; eye and lip mask; small candle; pack of nail files; small hand lotion. Value $45

48. Mini Toolbox item
48. Mini Toolbox
$10

Starting bid

Hot Pink Mini Toolbox, 2 drawers and top storage. Value $20

49. Yellow Perfume Basket item
49. Yellow Perfume Basket
$80

Starting bid

Burberry Goddess Perfume, Boss Bottled Beyond Cologne, Tangerine Tide Candle. Value $300

50. Pink Perfume Basket item
50. Pink Perfume Basket
$80

Starting bid

Burberry Goddess Perfume, Her Perfume, Candle. Value $300

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