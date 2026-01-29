2026 Spring Showcase Silent Auction

Two tickets to the UNCSA production of "The Moors" on Saturday March 28, 2026, showtime 7:30pm. Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. "The Moors" is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.

This production is the directing thesis of UNCSA School of Drama Studio 4 Directing major Mina Oelrich. Playwright: Jen Silverman. Value $50