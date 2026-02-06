Spring 2026 Scholarship Fundraiser Silent Auction

It's cold out there - so get a warm, comfy blanket for your living room!





Bring comfort and classic Southern charm into your home with this Charlotte throw from Southern Living . Designed with both style and coziness in mind, this beautifully crafted throw features a soft, inviting texture that Is perfect for relaxing on the couch, layering on a bed, or adding a warm decorative touch to any space. Its timeless design makes it a versatile accent for any room and a thoughtful addition to your home decor.





50" x 70"





$50 Value