Spring 2026 Scholarship Fundraiser Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2018 Niepoort Late Bottled Vintage Port - (2) Bottles from Douro, Portugal
"The 2018 Late Bottled Vintage from Niepoort is made with a blend of grapes including Touriga Nacional, Tinta Cao, Tinta Amarela and Sousa grapes, as well as others varietals. The palate offers notes of dark chocolate, forest fruits, black pepper and cinnamon that linger in the finish. Try pairing this port with chocolate desserts, venison or sharp cheeses."
$65 Value
Starting bid
It's cold out there - so get a warm, comfy blanket for your living room!
Bring comfort and classic Southern charm into your home with this Charlotte throw from Southern Living . Designed with both style and coziness in mind, this beautifully crafted throw features a soft, inviting texture that Is perfect for relaxing on the couch, layering on a bed, or adding a warm decorative touch to any space. Its timeless design makes it a versatile accent for any room and a thoughtful addition to your home decor.
50" x 70"
$50 Value
Starting bid
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is a 155-acre non-profit urban nature sanctuary located just miles from Downtown Houston on the western edge of Memorial Park.
Visitors can enjoy 5 miles of nature trails, winding through native prairie, savanna, wetland, woodland, and riparian habitats. The Arboretum’s eight ponds and wetland areas, along with Buffalo Bayou along its southern border, provide ample opportunities for exciting wildlife sightings.
The Nature Center building is open to the public and includes a Nature Shop filled with items for nature lovers of all ages as well as an interactive Discovery Room. Educational exhibits, hands-on activities, live ambassador animals, biofacts, and a weekly botany display make the Discovery Room the perfect place for visitors young and old to explore.
$45 Value
Starting bid
1 Visit- Luxe Hydrafacial
Our estheticians are experienced in a variety of skin types and issues. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing escape, some targeted work on a skin concern or help with creating a skin care protocol, we can help you meet your goals.
Every facial begins with a consultation with your service provider. Maximize this time by providing your esthetician with any info that will help with your treatment. Common information communicated at this time is your skin type, your greatest skin concerns, any specific likes and dislikes or questions you may have. While our esthetician’s goal is for you to relax and drift away, they are happy to inform you regarding any of the products and techniques that they are using.
$215 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 night weekend stay with complimentary valet parking and $100 credit at the hotel's Terrace54 Restaurant.
Known as a modern architectural icon, The Westin Houston Medical Center/Museum District is adjacent to the Houston Museum District and connected to the acclaimed Texas Medical Center (TMC). Our Texas Houston Medical Center hotel is convenient to Rice University, NRG Stadium, Hermann Park, Houston Zoo, Houston Methodist, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and connected to Texas Children's Hospital via sky bridge. Our 17,000 sq. ft. of modern event space and elevated catering set the stage for memorable meetings and celebrations. Start your morning in our heated outdoor pool adjacent to our 24-hour Westin WORKOUT® Fitness Studio. Have a day of business, shopping, and entertainment at Houston's best attractions using the nearby METRO Rail Red Line. Reward yourself with American cuisine & signature cocktails at Terrace 54 Bar + Table. Every spacious and pet-friendly hotel room features a Heavenly® Bath to enhance your renewal before a restful night's sleep in your Heavenly® Bed in our family friendly hotel in Houston, TX
$399 Value
Starting bid
Join us for the ACHE-SETC 2026 Healthcare Leadership Conference on November 5-6 at the InterContinental Houston Medical Center.
What You'll Gain: ✅ 12 in-person ACHE credits ✅ 6 dynamic panel discussions on the most pressing topics in healthcare ✅ International Keynotes ✅ Networking with fellow healthcare executives, 4 meals & more!
Whether you're a seasoned executive or emerging leader, this is your opportunity to gain actionable insights, earn valuable credits, and connect with peers who share your commitment to advancing healthcare.
$650+ Value
Starting bid
Cold Drinks and a Damn Good Time!
Almost Famous is Houston’s newest bar and yard, located in the heart of the Heights. It blends the best of the Heights with a relaxed, vibrant atmosphere. We offer your favorite Cold Drinks and a Damn Good Time! Our vibe is your vibe. Almost Famous invites you to experience a memorable night out without pretensions, making it a fresh destination in Houston’s Heights! As always, follow us on Instagram @almostfamoushtx for our upcoming events. Cheers!
$50 Value
Starting bid
Direct trade coffees grown with integrity and fair pay.
Fresh, small batch roasting in the heart of Houston.
Supporting local artist, creators & cultural events.
Stop by and support this local coffee business! Cozy sweatshirt and t-shirt to go with your cup of joe.
$75 Value
Starting bid
Green Earth Juicery + Cafe offers a juice cleanse/detox a $45 gift card ( Day 1 Green Life 2 Anti-Inflammaberries 2 Immune Boost Ginger/Orange shot)
The O.G. magic bullet: the tiny flavor vortex that started it all. This compact countertop wizard chop chop chops the freshest pico, whips up the creamiest milkshakes, and zhuzhes all your concoctions in basically zero seconds for less stress and way more fun in the kitchen.
$95 value
Starting bid
Michael established his boutique studio in 1994 to offer families and professionals high-quality, timeless portraits. He is one of the few artists that carry on the legacy of great portraiture through the use of corrective and traditional posing, which creates images that stand the test of time.
Michael’s calm and patient demeanor puts his clients at ease, and his craft in retouching and enhancing images by hand sets him apart as an artist.
Michael is a bilingual native Houstonian, member of St. Anne Catholic Church and is actively involved in many fundraising, charitable and community organizations. He has two daughters that attend the University of Texas at Austin.
$1100 Value
Starting bid
Need a reset for 2026?
Start by joining Loveland Yoga with one month of unlimited yoga classes
Students love coming to Loveland Yoga because we bring a sense of authenticity, genuineness, and support to every student.
We provide a clean, safe, judgment-free space that allows all students, whether it's your first downward-facing dog or your one millionth, to be creative and practice yoga at their own pace. We specialize in cultivating a community of high quality, well-educated teachers who understand that every student has a different yoga journey.
$115 value
Starting bid
Local 12 year-old artist inspired by Japanese pop culture. A scenic piece with Mt. Fuji in the background and cherry blossoms peaking through.
$60 value
Starting bid
Local 12 year-old artist ready for the beautiful spring weather. This piece is covered in vibrant bluebonnets, making it a great piece for a cozy Texas home.
$60 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!