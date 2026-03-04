2026 Spring Soiree at the Society Sponsorship Opportunities

Offered by
About this shop
• 8 Tickets ($760 value) • Logo recognition all event signage, including table signage • Dedicated Facebook post (business tagged and logo) • Listed on NAHS website and all event promotional material (including facebook posts and e-newsletters) • Logo on event tickets • Solo signage at event • Reserved table for 8 • Opportunity to speak and distribute materials to guests
• 6 tickets ($570 value) • Logo recognition all event signage • Dedicated Facebook post (business tagged and logo) • Listed on NAHS website and all pre- event promotional material • Special Acknowledgement at event
• 4 tickets ($380 value) • Logo recognition all event signage • Listed as a sponsor in a Facebook post (business tagged and logo) • Listed on NAHS website and all pre- event promotional material
• 2 Tickets ($190 Value) • Listed as a sponsor in a Facebook post (business tagged and logo) • Listed on NAHS website as a sponsor • Logo recognition all event signage
• Listed on NAHS website as a sponsor • Logo recognition all event signage
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!