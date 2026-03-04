North Andover Historical Society

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North Andover Historical Society

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2026 Spring Soiree at the Society Sponsorship Opportunities

Founder's Hall Level
$2,500

• 8 Tickets ($760 value) • Logo recognition all event signage, including table signage • Dedicated Facebook post (business tagged and logo) • Listed on NAHS website and all event promotional material (including facebook posts and e-newsletters) • Logo on event tickets • Solo signage at event • Reserved table for 8 • Opportunity to speak and distribute materials to guests

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Stevens Center Level
$1,250

• 6 tickets ($570 value) • Logo recognition all event signage • Dedicated Facebook post (business tagged and logo) • Listed on NAHS website and all pre- event promotional material • Special Acknowledgement at event

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Parson Barnard House Level
$750

• 4 tickets ($380 value) • Logo recognition all event signage • Listed as a sponsor in a Facebook post (business tagged and logo) • Listed on NAHS website and all pre- event promotional material

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Johnson Cottage Level
$500

• 2 Tickets ($190 Value) • Listed as a sponsor in a Facebook post (business tagged and logo) • Listed on NAHS website as a sponsor • Logo recognition all event signage

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Hay Scales Level
$250

• Listed on NAHS website as a sponsor • Logo recognition all event signage

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