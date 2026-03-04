2026 Spring Soiree At the Society Tickets

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About this event
Early bird rate for ticket purchases until April 20, 2026
Ticket includes: Delicious Hors D'oeuvres from Diane's Cafe on the Common
Complimentary Cocktails from Make It A Double Mobile Bar
Music from ViolinViiv
Cocktail Attire Suggested; Jacket Optional for Men
Ticket includes: Delicious Hors D'oeuvres from Diane's Cafe on the Common
Complimentary Cocktails from Make It A Double Mobile Bar
Music from ViolinViiv
Cocktail Attire Suggested; Jacket Optional for Men
$
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