North Andover Historical Society

Hosted by

North Andover Historical Society

About this event

2026 Spring Soiree At the Society Tickets

800 Massachusetts Ave

North Andover, MA 01845, USA

Spring Soiree Early Bird Tickets
$75
Available until Apr 20

Early bird rate for ticket purchases until April 20, 2026
Ticket includes: Delicious Hors D'oeuvres from Diane's Cafe on the Common
Complimentary Cocktails from Make It A Double Mobile Bar

Music from ViolinViiv

Cocktail Attire Suggested; Jacket Optional for Men

Spring Soiree Tickets
$90

Ticket includes: Delicious Hors D'oeuvres from Diane's Cafe on the Common
Complimentary Cocktails from Make It A Double Mobile Bar

Music from ViolinViiv

Cocktail Attire Suggested; Jacket Optional for Men

Add a donation for North Andover Historical Society

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