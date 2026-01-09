2026 Spring Soiree Fundraiser

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About this event
Admission for One
Tickets & reserved table for 8 guests, 2 drink tickets per guest, signage at the event, full-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing with logo, logo on remaining collateral, and verbal recognition at the event
Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 8 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, full-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing with logo
Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 8 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, half-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing with logo
Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 6 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, 1/4-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing
Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 4 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, 1/4-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing
Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 8 guests, name listed in the event program
Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 2 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, name listed in the event program
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