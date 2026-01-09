Home Health And Hospice Care Inc

Hosted by

Home Health And Hospice Care Inc

About this event

2026 Spring Soiree Fundraiser

3114 Wayne Memorial Dr

Goldsboro, NC 27534, USA

General Admission
$100

Admission for One

Presenting Sponsors
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets & reserved table for 8 guests, 2 drink tickets per guest, signage at the event, full-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing with logo, logo on remaining collateral, and verbal recognition at the event

Live & Silent Auction Sponsors
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 8 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, full-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing with logo

Bar Sponsors
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 8 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, half-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing with logo

DJ Sponsors
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 6 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, 1/4-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing

Food & Beverage Stations Sponsors
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 4 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, 1/4-page color ad in the event program, Facebook listing

Table Sponsors
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 8 guests, name listed in the event program

Photo Booth Sponsors
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tickets, reserved table, and drink tickets for 2 guests, signage at the event in designated areas, name listed in the event program

Add a donation for Home Health And Hospice Care Inc

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