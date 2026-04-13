2026 Spring Sports Banquet

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About this event
Rusk, TX 75785, USA
Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student.
Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student.
Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student
Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student
Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student
Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student
Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student
Coaches ONLY
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