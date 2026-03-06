Licking Heights Youth Association Incorporated

Hosted by

Licking Heights Youth Association Incorporated

2026 Spring Sting Preseason Varsity Tournament

12101-12159 Morse Rd SW

Pataskala, OH 43062, USA

Team Entry Fee
$250

2026 Spring Sting Varsity PreseasonTournament.

Tournament Dates 4/20/2026 - 4/26/2026

Coaches Meeting: 4/19/2026 @4:00pm

Location: Jersey Ball field

Contact:

Colton Messer

(225) 719-3498

Email: [email protected]


Tournament rules: KLRB rules. https://static1.squarespace.com/static/696f944ca4ec6504bf400011/t/69aca2af5861ee7e648362c8/1772921521291/2026+Knox+Licking+Rec+Baseball+League+Policies+-+Google+Docs.pdf



Bats Allowed: USA, USSSA, BBCOR, Wood

Bats Not Allowed: Altered/training bats.






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