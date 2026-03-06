2026 Spring Sting Preseason Varsity Tournament

2026 Spring Sting Varsity PreseasonTournament.
Tournament Dates 4/20/2026 - 4/26/2026
Coaches Meeting: 4/19/2026 @4:00pm
Location: Jersey Ball field
Contact:
Colton Messer
(225) 719-3498
Email: [email protected]
Tournament rules: KLRB rules. https://static1.squarespace.com/static/696f944ca4ec6504bf400011/t/69aca2af5861ee7e648362c8/1772921521291/2026+Knox+Licking+Rec+Baseball+League+Policies+-+Google+Docs.pdf
Bats Allowed: USA, USSSA, BBCOR, Wood
Bats Not Allowed: Altered/training bats.
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