2026 Spring Summer Program

6845 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92115, USA

Early Bird Mite Only
$238
Available until Mar 10

2018 & younger

Early Bird 10u and 12u
$489
Available until Mar 10

2017-2014 Birth Years

Early Bird 14u and JV
$489
Available until Mar 10

2013-2010 Birth Years

*Players will be evaluated and can be moved based on skill

Early Bird 16u AA/18u AA/Varsity
$489
Available until Mar 10

2011-2008 Birth Years

*Players will be evaluated and can be moved based on skill

Mite Goalie
Free
10u & 12u Goalie
Free
14u & JV Goalie
Free
16u AA/18u AA/Varsity Goalie
Free
Mite Only
$280

Full Price

2018 & younger

10u and 12u
$575

Full Price

2017-2014 Birth Years

14u and JV
$575

Full Price

2013-2010 Birth Years

*Players will be evaluated and can be moved based on skill

16u AA/18u AA/Varsity
$575

Full Price

2011-2008 Birth Years

*Players will be evaluated and can be moved based on skill

