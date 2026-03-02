2026 Spring Tea

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The Fireplace Table is in the entry parlor. The only stairs to access this table are the outdoor entry stairs. This table comfortably seats four people.
The Living Room Tables are in the living room. just inside the front door. The only stairs to access these tables are the outdoor entry stairs. These tables comfortably seat four people.
The Music Room Table is in the piano room. The only stairs to access this table are the outdoor entry stairs. This table comfortably seats four people.
The Dining Room Table is in the formal dining room. The only stairs to access this table are the outdoor entry stairs. This table comfortably seats ten people.
The Library Nook Table is at the base of the stairs on the main floor. The only stairs to access this table are the outdoor entry stairs. This table comfortably seats two people
The Mid-Stairs table is halfway up the main staircase. Note that you will need to be able to navigate stairs unassisted to sit at this table. This table comfortably seats two people
The Upstairs Table is on the second floor landing. You will need to climb the stairs inside the house to access this table. This table comfortably seats five people.
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