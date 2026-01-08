2026 Spring Teenager Dance Program

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A 20-week course. Mondays at 6:30pm beginning January 5. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.
A 20-week course. Tuesdays AND Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm starting January 6.
This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.
$
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