Guam Conservatory of Arts, Inc.

Offered by

Guam Conservatory of Arts, Inc.

About this shop

2026 Spring Teenager Dance Program

Adult Tap - Semester item
Adult Tap - Semester
$500

A 20-week course. Mondays at 6:30pm beginning January 5. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Adult Ballet: Beg./Int. (Semester: Tues & Thurs 6:30) item
Adult Ballet: Beg./Int. (Semester: Tues & Thurs 6:30)
$1,000

A 20-week course. Tuesdays AND Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm starting January 6.
This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Add a donation for Guam Conservatory of Arts, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!