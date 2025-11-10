Kimball Camp Outdoor Center

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Kimball Camp Outdoor Center

About this event

2026 Spring Women's Retreat

4502 Berlin Dr

Reading MI, 49274

General admission: Cabin Lodging Friday - Sunday
$165

Weekend Retreat with lodging in one of our shared cabins. Reserves one bunk with access to electricity and nearby bathhouse.

Early admission: Cabin Lodging Thursday - Sunday
$200

Get an early start with lodging in one of our shared cabins beginning Thursday evening. Reserves one bunk with access to electricity and nearby bathhouse. Early arrival check-in begins at 6:00pm Thursday (dinner not provided).

Lodge Bedroom Upgrade
$30

Enjoy your weekend in one of our private Lodge rooms with bathrooms located just across the hall. Room choice is first come, first serve. Queen beds and twin-bunks available. Must be combined with general or early admission.

Day Retreat - Friday
$50

Attend during the day on Friday. No lodging included.

Day Retreat - Saturday
$50

Attend during the day on Saturday. No lodging included.

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