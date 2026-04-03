2026 Spring Zine Submission Fee

Hosted by
About this event
If you are able, we invite you to add a small donation when submitting. Your contribution directly supports access for others who may need a fee waiver, helping keep this project inclusive and equitable for all participants. We are grateful for your support!
Please note, this platform will ask if you'd like to include a donation to Zeffy in the following window. You are NOT required to donate to Zeffy.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!