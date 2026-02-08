The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens Inc

2026 SSDGA 25th Tournament Sponsorship

25th Anniversary Golf Shirt with Sponsor Name/Logo
$3,000

Will be given to all golfers

25th Anniversary Welcome Party with Sponsor Name/LOGO
$2,500

The reception will be on Friday, September 25th for golfers, friends, and visitors.

SSDGA Breakfast/General Meeting Sponsor/Logo
$1,500

Breakfast and an annual meeting for Golfers

Team Scramble Fun Golf Sponsor Name/Logo
$1,000

To sponsor the executive golf course for all local golfers

SSDGA-CODA Celebration Night Sponsor Name/Logo
$1,000

To celebrate the first tournament to include the CODA (Children of Deaf Adults) into the entry.

Golf Tournament Sponsorships Sponsor Name/Logo
$1,000
Tournament Special Prizes
$500

Closest to Pin, and long distance drive, etc.

Putting Contest Sponsor Name
$300
Hole Sponsorhip Name/Logo Banners
$100

Each banner will be posted at and every tee!

25th Anniversary Program Book Sponsor Name/Logo
$50

Will be in both printed and e-posted formats

Welcome Night Patrons
$50

The Welcome Party will be reserved for the patrons for the first hour with appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages.

