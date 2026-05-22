2026 SSF Festival Art Auction

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Starting bid
16x20
Original Acrylic on Canvas with Gold Leaf Accents
Value $650
-About the Artist-
An oil painter based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Marina Radanovic is recognized for her striking portraiture and meticulous figurative compositions. Practicing classical painting methods, her paintings aim to invite the viewer into a captivating exploration of emotion, and the complex layers of human experience. With a call to share the process, she is often found painting live at festivals and concerts, but retains a competitive edge in the juried gallery exhibition realm.
Starting bid
18x24
Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss
Value $50
note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner
-About the Artist-
Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.
Starting bid
Framed 8x10
Art Print on Matte
Value $50
-About the Artist-
Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.
Starting bid
18x24
Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss
Value $50
note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner
-About the Artist-
Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.
Starting bid
8x10
Art Print on Matte
Value $50
-About the Artist-
Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.
Starting bid
18x24
Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss
Value $50
note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner
-About the Artist-
Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.
Starting bid
8x10
Art Print on Matte
Value $50
-About the Artist-
Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.
Starting bid
18x24
Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss
Value $50
note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner
-About the Artist-
Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.
Starting bid
8x10
Art Print on Matte
Value $50
-About the Artist-
Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.
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