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SSS Marinkovich

About this event

Sales closed

2026 SSF Festival Art Auction

Pick-up location

601 S Harrisburg St, Steelton, PA 17113, USA

"Nema Ima" Painting item
"Nema Ima" Painting
$250

Starting bid

16x20

Original Acrylic on Canvas with Gold Leaf Accents

Value $650


-About the Artist-

An oil painter based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Marina Radanovic is recognized for her striking portraiture and meticulous figurative compositions. Practicing classical painting methods, her paintings aim to invite the viewer into a captivating exploration of emotion, and the complex layers of human experience. With a call to share the process, she is often found painting live at festivals and concerts, but retains a competitive edge in the juried gallery exhibition realm. 

Crna Gora - The Black Mountain item
Crna Gora - The Black Mountain
$10

Starting bid

18x24

Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss

Value $50

note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner


-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.

(Framed) Crna Gora - The Black Mountain item
(Framed) Crna Gora - The Black Mountain
$10

Starting bid

Framed 8x10

Art Print on Matte

Value $50


-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.

Sumadija - Land of Forests item
Sumadija - Land of Forests
$10

Starting bid

18x24

Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss

Value $50

note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner


-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.

(Framed) Sumadija - Land of Forests item
(Framed) Sumadija - Land of Forests
$10

Starting bid

8x10

Art Print on Matte

Value $50


-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.

Vlaska - The Shepherds item
Vlaska - The Shepherds
$10

Starting bid

18x24

Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss

Value $50

note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner


-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.

(Framed) Vlaska - The Shepherds item
(Framed) Vlaska - The Shepherds
$10

Starting bid

8x10

Art Print on Matte

Value $50


-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.

Kosovo - a Storied History item
Kosovo - a Storied History
$10

Starting bid

18x24

Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss

Value $50

note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner


-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.

(Framed) Kosovo - a Storied History item
(Framed) Kosovo - a Storied History
$10

Starting bid

8x10

Art Print on Matte

Value $50


-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.

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