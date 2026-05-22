2026 SSF Festival Art Auction

18x24

Art Print on Photo Semi-Gloss

Value $50

note - due to printing issues this will be shipped after the close of the auction at no additional cost to bid winner





-About the Artist-

Marijana Rocknage is a freshman in the visual arts program at the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). While her preferred medium is oil on canvas, she enjoys many different art forms; digital art included and is working on perfecting her craft across all mediums. When not drawing or painting you can find her on the mat at her local dojang where she is a black belt in taekwondo.