2026 SSMIBOR Bowlathon

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About this event
Includes Lane Sponsorship, breakfast, lunch, 1 drink ticket per bowler, 3 hrs of bowling for up to 6 people, + FUN PACK (60 raffle tix, 1 wine pull) & entertainment!!
Includes breakfast, lunch, 1 drink ticket per bowler, 3 hrs of bowling up to 6 people, & entertainment!
Includes your Name, Company Name, and Logo on signage above the lane
You will have your Name, Company, and logo displayed on the food table- this will cover 1 drink ticket up to 40 people
You will have your Name, Company, and Logo displayed on the Food Table
You will have your Name, Company, and Logo displayed on the Food Table
You will be registering and checking people in as they enter the door as well as you will have a table for your logo tablecloth
Donate a bottle of wine for the wine pull!
Drop off at any of the following locations by 3/10:
*Carpenter Realtors - 295 W. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood
*Indiana Realty Pros - 386 Meridian Parke Ln #C Greenwood
*Chicago Title - 1642 W. Smith Valley Rd Greenwood
*Bailey & Wood - 740 E Main St. #B Whiteland
Donate a gift basket for the Raffle Basket Drawing!!
Drop off at any of the following locations by 3/10:
*Carpenter Realtors - 295 W. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood
*Indiana Realty Pros - 386 Meridian Parke Ln #C Greenwood
*Chicago Title - 1642 W. Smith Valley Rd Greenwood
*Bailey & Wood - 740 E Main St. #B Whiteland
Don't want to come up w/ the items for a raffle basket? Donate $$ & we'll put one together for you!
Can't attend? Not a problem, you can still donate to benefit the Johnson Co. Senior Center!
Love me some give back!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!