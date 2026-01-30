Southside MIBOR

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Southside MIBOR

About this event

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2026 SSMIBOR Bowlathon

5261 Elmwood Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46203, USA

Ultimate Package
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes Lane Sponsorship, breakfast, lunch, 1 drink ticket per bowler, 3 hrs of bowling for up to 6 people, + FUN PACK (60 raffle tix, 1 wine pull) & entertainment!!

Team of 6
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes breakfast, lunch, 1 drink ticket per bowler, 3 hrs of bowling up to 6 people, & entertainment!

Lane Sponsorship
$115

Includes your Name, Company Name, and Logo on signage above the lane

Drink Sponsor
$250

You will have your Name, Company, and logo displayed on the food table- this will cover 1 drink ticket up to 40 people

Breakfast Sponsor
$250

You will have your Name, Company, and Logo displayed on the Food Table

Lunch Sponsor
$250

You will have your Name, Company, and Logo displayed on the Food Table

Registration Table Sponsor
$250

You will be registering and checking people in as they enter the door as well as you will have a table for your logo tablecloth

Wine Bottle Donations
Free

Donate a bottle of wine for the wine pull!

Drop off at any of the following locations by 3/10:

*Carpenter Realtors - 295 W. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood

*Indiana Realty Pros - 386 Meridian Parke Ln #C Greenwood

*Chicago Title - 1642 W. Smith Valley Rd Greenwood

*Bailey & Wood - 740 E Main St. #B Whiteland

Raffle Basket
Free

Donate a gift basket for the Raffle Basket Drawing!!

Drop off at any of the following locations by 3/10:

*Carpenter Realtors - 295 W. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood

*Indiana Realty Pros - 386 Meridian Parke Ln #C Greenwood

*Chicago Title - 1642 W. Smith Valley Rd Greenwood

*Bailey & Wood - 740 E Main St. #B Whiteland

Raffle Basket Donation
$75

Don't want to come up w/ the items for a raffle basket? Donate $$ & we'll put one together for you!

Bowl-a-thon Donor
$25

Can't attend? Not a problem, you can still donate to benefit the Johnson Co. Senior Center!

Love me some give back!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!