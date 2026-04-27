St. Bernadette Boosters

Hosted by

St. Bernadette Boosters

About this event

2026 St. Bernadette Golf Outing

1 Stillmeadow Dr

Cincinnati, OH 45245, USA

Individual
$125

Each player receives: 18 holes of golf w/cart, 2 drink tickets, pizza lunch, Italian buffet dinner, mulligans, and player gift pack.

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each player receives: 18 holes of golf w/cart, 2 drink tickets, pizza lunch, Italian buffet dinner, mulligans, and player gift pack.

5 Split the Pot Tickets
$10

Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.

12 Split the Pot Tickets
$20

Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.

2 Major Raffle Tickets
$10

Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.

5 Major Raffle Tickets
$20

Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.

5 Raffle Tickets
$10

Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.

Arms Length Raffle Tickets
$20

Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.

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