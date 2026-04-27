2026 St. Bernadette Golf Outing

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About this event
Each player receives: 18 holes of golf w/cart, 2 drink tickets, pizza lunch, Italian buffet dinner, mulligans, and player gift pack.
Each player receives: 18 holes of golf w/cart, 2 drink tickets, pizza lunch, Italian buffet dinner, mulligans, and player gift pack.
Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.
Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.
Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.
Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.
Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.
Purchased tickets will be awaiting buyer at sign-in table with their name and phone number already printed on tickets.
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