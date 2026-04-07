2026 St. John's Academy Spring Auction & Gala

Become a Table Sponsor and showcase your business at one of our event tables. As a sponsor, you’ll receive eight tickets to the event, your business name or logo displayed at your sponsored table, and recognition in the event program. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support St. John’s Academy while gaining exposure within our school community.
Become a Table Sponsor and showcase your business at one of our event tables. As a sponsor, you’ll receive eight tickets to the event, your business name or logo displayed at your sponsored table, and recognition in the event program. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support St. John’s Academy while gaining exposure within our school community.
Add a donation for St. Johns Academy
$
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