2026 St. Louis Regional Navy Ball

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About this event
1 Jun - 17 Aug / Current E-1 to E-5 military members
1 Jun - 17 Aug / Current E-6 to O-4 military members
1 Jun - 17 Aug / Current O-5+ military members
1 Jun - 17 Aug / military retiree and civilian attendees
Current E-1 to E-5 military members
Current E-6 to O-4 military members
Current O-5+ military members
Retired Military & Civilian
Must be accompanied by parent(s).
Meal will be chicken fingers and fries.
Ceremonial staff (e.g., sideboys, bell ringer, Bosun), Color Guard, etc. Please enter discount code in the payment section.
Testing Zeffy event site. Please enter discount code in the payment section.
50/50 raffle tickets
Please enter discount code in the payment section.
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