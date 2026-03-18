Navy League Of The United States St. Louis Council

Hosted by

Navy League Of The United States St. Louis Council

About this event

2026 St. Louis Regional Navy Ball

405 Washington Ave

St. Louis, MO 63102, USA

Early Bird / E-1 to E-5 (Active, Reserve)
$65
Available until Aug 18

1 Jun - 17 Aug / Current E-1 to E-5 military members

Early Bird / E-6 to O-4 (Active, Reserve)
$85
Available until Aug 18

1 Jun - 17 Aug / Current E-6 to O-4 military members

Early Bird / O-5+ (Active, Reserve)
$125
Available until Aug 18

1 Jun - 17 Aug / Current O-5+ military members

Early Bird / Retired Military & Civilian
$130
Available until Aug 18

1 Jun - 17 Aug / military retiree and civilian attendees

Regular / E-1 to E-5 (Active, Reserve)
$70

Current E-1 to E-5 military members

Regular / E-6 to O-4 (Active, Reserve)
$90

Current E-6 to O-4 military members

Regular / O-5+ (Active, Reserve)
$140

Current O-5+ military members

Regular / Retired Military & Civilian
$150

Retired Military & Civilian

Children (7-12 years old)
$30

Must be accompanied by parent(s).

Meal will be chicken fingers and fries.

Ball Support Staff
$251

Ceremonial staff (e.g., sideboys, bell ringer, Bosun), Color Guard, etc. Please enter discount code in the payment section.

Zeffy Test
$251

Testing Zeffy event site. Please enter discount code in the payment section.

50/50 Raffle Tickets ($1,000 max prize)
$5

50/50 raffle tickets

Corporate Sponsor (generic)
$251

Please enter discount code in the payment section.

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