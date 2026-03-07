2026 St. Louis VegFest Vendor Registration

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About this event
$25 for every 20 amps needed.
<20, <40, or <60 amps. Maximum 3 electricity tickets per vendor. If you need more please contact us at [email protected].
Otherwise our electricity fees are as follows:
$25
$50
$75
We recommend vendors bring their own generators. If you are bringing one, let us know on the next page.
Logo on website, event t-shirt, flyers, and other promotional materials. Vendor space not included.
Logo on website, event t-shirt, flyers, and other promotional materials. 10x10 space included.
Logo on website, event t-shirt, flyers, and other promotional materials. 10x20' space w/ canopy and electricity.
$
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