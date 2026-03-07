Hosted by

St Louis Animal Rights Team Inc

About this event

2026 St. Louis VegFest Vendor Registration

1904 Concourse Dr

St. Louis, MO 63110, USA

Electricity
$25

$25 for every 20 amps needed.

<20, <40, or <60 amps. Maximum 3 electricity tickets per vendor. If you need more please contact us at [email protected].

Otherwise our electricity fees are as follows:
$25
$50
$75

We recommend vendors bring their own generators. If you are bringing one, let us know on the next page.

Seed Level Sponsor
$750

Logo on website, event t-shirt, flyers, and other promotional materials. Vendor space not included.

Sprout Level Sponsor
$2,000

Logo on website, event t-shirt, flyers, and other promotional materials. 10x10 space included.

Bloom Level Sponsor
$4,000

Logo on website, event t-shirt, flyers, and other promotional materials. 10x20' space w/ canopy and electricity.

Add a donation for St Louis Animal Rights Team Inc

$

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