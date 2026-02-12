2026 St. Patrick's Day Bazaar $10,000 Raffle

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About this raffle
Only 250 total tickets are sold. You may purchase a full ticket or a partial ticket.
Partial winners will each receive their own check, based on the percentage that they paid in. For example, pay $50 toward a ticket and win 50% of the winnings.
Partial winners will each receive their own check, based on the percentage that they paid in. For example, pay $25 toward a ticket and win 25% of the winnings.
Partial winners will each receive their own check, based on the percentage that they paid in. For example, pay $10 toward a ticket and win 10% of the winnings.
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