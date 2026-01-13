2026 St. Patrick's Gala Corporate Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Signage at event, sponsor’s logo displayed on screens, ad in event
program, acknowledgement in opening remarks, mention in pre-
and post-event emails and press release as well as promotions
on @2029Fundraising socials. Acknowledgement in pre-event
email communication.
All live music entertainment, sponsor’s logo displayed on screens,
acknowledgement and logo in event program. Mention in general
emails for event, mention in MyRye press release, logo and
acknowledgement in video shown at event. Acknowledgement in
pre-event email communication.
Sponsor’s logo on photo frame surrounding all photos
(immediate distribution to guests via text message and
visibility in event photo gallery). A selection of photos
will be shared on @2029Fundraising socials and by
2029Fundraising committee members. Ad in event
program. Acknowledgement in pre-event email
communication
Signage at event by balloon wall, acknowledgement in
event program, logo on screens. Acknowledgement in
pre-event email communication.
Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication
Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication
Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication
Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication
Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication
Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!