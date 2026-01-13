Rye Professional Firefighters Inc

2026 St. Patrick's Gala Corporate Sponsorship

Open Bar Sponsor
$5,000

Signage at event, sponsor’s logo displayed on screens, ad in event
program, acknowledgement in opening remarks, mention in pre-
and post-event emails and press release as well as promotions
on @2029Fundraising socials. Acknowledgement in pre-event
email communication.

Entertainment Sponsor
$8,000

All live music entertainment, sponsor’s logo displayed on screens,
acknowledgement and logo in event program. Mention in general
emails for event, mention in MyRye press release, logo and
acknowledgement in video shown at event. Acknowledgement in
pre-event email communication.

Roaming Photobooth Sponsorship
$2,500

Sponsor’s logo on photo frame surrounding all photos
(immediate distribution to guests via text message and
visibility in event photo gallery). A selection of photos
will be shared on @2029Fundraising socials and by
2029Fundraising committee members. Ad in event
program. Acknowledgement in pre-event email
communication

Decor Sponsorship
$1,000

Signage at event by balloon wall, acknowledgement in
event program, logo on screens. Acknowledgement in
pre-event email communication.

Back Cover Event Program
$1,000

Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication

Inside Front Cover Event Program
$1,000

Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication

Center Spread of Program
$1,500

Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication

Full-Page Ad in Event Program
$750

Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication

Half-Page Ad in Event Program
$500

Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication

VIP Giftbag Insert
$500

Front-inside cover, back cover, full-page, and half-page
ad space available in our event program which will be
distributed to all guests at the event. Acknowledgement
in pre-event email communication

