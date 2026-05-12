2026 STA Drive for Development Golf Classic Silent Auction

Jonathan David Signed & Framed Juventus Jersey (2025/26 Season)

Own a piece of global football history with this stunning, framed Juventus jersey signed by Canadian international and world-class forward Jonathan David. As one of the game’s most electrifying attacking talents, David’s signature makes this a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

24/25 concacaf player of the year

Canada soccer men’s player of the year 2024 & 2025

Features in 2026 World Cup Commercial with Lionel Messi and other international superstars!

A true statement piece, perfect for your home, office, or fan cave.