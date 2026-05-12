2026 STA Drive for Development Golf Classic Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Jonathan David Signed & Framed Juventus Jersey (2025/26 Season)
Own a piece of global football history with this stunning, framed Juventus jersey signed by Canadian international and world-class forward Jonathan David. As one of the game’s most electrifying attacking talents, David’s signature makes this a must-have for collectors and fans alike.
A true statement piece, perfect for your home, office, or fan cave.
Starting bid
Midge Purce Signed Jersey
Take home a signed jersey from Gotham FC star and U.S. international Midge Purce. One of the most dynamic and exciting players in the NWSL, this piece is perfect for fans and collectors looking to own memorabilia from a true game-changer.
Starting bid
Peyton Miller Signed New England Revolution Jersey
Own a signed jersey from rising U.S. soccer star Peyton Miller of the New England Revolution. One of the brightest young prospects in the country, he has already earned recognition as one of MLS’s top young players and is widely viewed as a future USMNT standout with serious European potential.
Starting bid
VIP Suite Experience – New York Red Bulls (2026 Season)
Take your matchday to the next level with 4 VIP suite tickets to a Red Bulls game at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Enjoy premium seating, complimentary food & beverages, and the convenience of valet parking. This is more than a game, it’s a luxury soccer experience from start to finish.
Starting bid
VIP Experience – Gotham FC (2026 Season)
Experience the energy of top-level women’s professional soccer with 4 VIP tickets to a Gotham FC match. Enjoy premium seating and an unforgettable matchday atmosphere as you watch some of the best players in the world compete live.
Starting bid
VIP Suite Experience – New York City FC (2026 Season)
Step into the suite life with 4 VIP Delta suite tickets to NYCFC. Enjoy the match from premium seating creating an unforgettable day of top-tier soccer, comfort, and entertainment in the heart of New York.
Starting bid
Matchday Experience – New York Red Bulls
Enjoy the action up close with 4 lower-level tickets to a 2026 Red Bulls match at Sports Illustrated Stadium. To complete the experience, you’ll also receive 4 official RBNY fan scarves—perfect for showing your support in style. Certificate must be redeemed at least two weeks prior to the match. Certain matches may not be available.
Starting bid
Luxury Golf Getaway – Dormie Network Experience (Valued at $5,400+)
Escape to pure golfing paradise with this exclusive Dormie Network experience, including one night’s accommodation and two 18-hole rounds for up to four players at your choice of five elite, members-only destinations:
Play some of the most sought-after courses in the country, where pristine fairways, luxury accommodations, and unforgettable experiences come together. Perfect for a golf getaway with friends, clients, or family.
Starting bid
Premier Golf Experience – Fiddler's Elbow Country Club
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the course with a foursome at Fiddler’s Elbow, including green fees, cart fees, and lunch. Experience one of New Jersey’s most prestigious private clubs, known for its championship-level courses and first-class amenities. Perfect for a day out with friends, clients, or colleagues.
Starting bid
Ultimate Local Experience Package ($765 value)
Enjoy the best of local soccer, training, shopping, and dining with this all-in-one package! Includes:
Perfect for players and families alike, gear up, train hard, and enjoy a great night out!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!