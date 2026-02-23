Lake Belton Band Boosters

Hosted by

Lake Belton Band Boosters

About this event

TABLE SPONSOR - 2026 Stampede Banquet

3303 N 3rd St

Temple, TX 76501, USA

Table Sponsor - Table #2
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts
Table Sponsor - Table #10
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #11
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #15
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #19
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #20
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #21
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #22
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #23
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #28
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #29
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

Table Sponsor - Table #30
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Table Sponsor - Table #37
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

View the floor plan on the description of the event.

  • Reserved table for eight, including event tickets
  • Take-Home Floral Arrangement for Your Table
  • Company name/logo prominently displayed on a table. 
  • Company name/logo listed in the event program 
  • Company acknowledgment on social media posts


Add a donation for Lake Belton Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!