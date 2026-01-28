2026 Starkey Cares Silent Auction

Enjoy a complimentary night stay at The Sand Dollar on Manasota Key! Two-night minimum stay required. Luxury beach house with pool in a charming old-FL beach town, one of FL's best kept secrets! New kitchen, 2 covered balconies & a walled backyard oasis. Spend sunny days by turquoise waters of the Gulf & host a cookout on the covered patio & pool.



Enjoy the sea breeze while sipping your favorite beverage on the covered balcony off the living area. Lounge in style in the patio or go for a swim in the 6' deep heated pool.

You're walking distance to restaurants/bars and 57 seconds to the beach!

Email to book:

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