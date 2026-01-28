2026 Starkey Cares Silent Auction

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Enjoy the full Pause experience, the Discovery Package. This total mind body regenerative package includes; one 60 minute float, one 60 minute contrast (infrared sauna/cold plunge) therapy session, one cryotherapy session, one LED light therapy session and one IV drip. Auction Basket also includes hat and an assortment of our favorite wellness supplements. Valued at $500.
Redeemable only at the Pause Midtown Tampa location.
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Your perfect Valentine's Date Night! Gift basket includes $50 Nabruzzi Italian Restaurant gift card, $50 AMC gift card, bottle of champagne, two champagne flutes, and valentines decor.
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Includes one month membership, foam roller, shirt, large snackle box, beach towel, crossbody bag, pre and Post workout supplements, and large Bogg Bag! Valued at $300.
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Enjoy this collection of top rated wine! Donated by the Davis-Deliberato Family.
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Enjoy this incredible basket from SWAGSPORTS!
Includes one free camp, 20 rounds off pitching machines, and one 60 minute private lesson.
Basket also includes batting tape, premium glove, sliding mitt batting gloves, t-shirt, sunglasses!
Total Value: $800.
Starting bid
Includes 2026 4-ticket voucher, reusable tote bag, snow globe, promo t-shirt, koozie and keychain, hat, and 2024 baseball card set. Valued over $175.
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Includes 3 tickets to Tampa Bay Lightning vs Red Wings on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 7pm at Benchmark International Arena. Donated by Green Line Title.
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Includes $25 Thirsty Buffalo gift card, two t-shirts, crowler, and glass stein.
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Includes two complimentary sightseeing cruise admissions. Also includes bottle of fine wine.
Aboard StarLite Majesty Dining Yacht, StarLite Sapphire Dining Yacht or Dolphin Racer
The bearer of this gift is entitled to two (2) complimentary sightseeing cruise admissions on any regular public cruise (specials and holidays not included).
Food & Beverage services are NOT included with the promotional gift. Meal purchase is optional for StarLite Dining Yachts. Not valid on Saturday evenings. Minimum passenger counts may be required before promotional passes are accepted. May not be redeemed for cash.
Expires: 2/28/27
Please call 727.462.2628 to make your reservation. Advanced reservations are required.
www.StarLiteCruises.com
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary night stay at The Sand Dollar on Manasota Key! Two-night minimum stay required. Luxury beach house with pool in a charming old-FL beach town, one of FL's best kept secrets! New kitchen, 2 covered balconies & a walled backyard oasis. Spend sunny days by turquoise waters of the Gulf & host a cookout on the covered patio & pool.
Enjoy the sea breeze while sipping your favorite beverage on the covered balcony off the living area. Lounge in style in the patio or go for a swim in the 6' deep heated pool.
You're walking distance to restaurants/bars and 57 seconds to the beach!
Email to book:
[email protected]
Starting bid
Situated in the heart of Blue Ridge, this luxury retreat boasts 180 degree year round views and is 2 miles from downtown Blue Ridge, GA. Whether cozying up to a warm fire, soaking up the views in a 7 person hot tub, or playing a friendly game of pool, this cabin has it all. 3 nights stay included. Email Jackie at [email protected]
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Includes four class passes to BODYBAR Pilates, t-shirt, candle, stress ball, koozie, and water bottle. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Includes gift certificate for one large board, feeds up to 10 people, bottle of wine, cutting board set with cheese knives, preserve set, chocolates, crackers, olive bruschetta, grilled olives, and home decor. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Learn to Skate Series
Valid for 1 Learn to Skate Series (Includes Skate Rental and 2 Public Skate Sessions). Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Includes 3 hour professional organizing session with Organized Interiors by Erica. includes 30 minute consultation, three hours of hands-on, decluttering and organizing, basic labels, and one haul away of donations. Available to homes located within 5 miles of Starkey Ranch. Basket also includes kitchen towels, organizing tray, candle, faux potted plant, coffee table book, and kitchen utensil organizer. Valued more than $300.
Starting bid
Enjoy one free ticket to The Pickleball Moms Mardi Gras event! Basket also includes an assortment of goodies, including a hand-painted pickleball platter.
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Basket includes a $25 gift card to Ordinance One, a long sleeve shirt and a bottle of fine wine.
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of farm-fresh eggs from Sunnyside Farmstead — one dozen every two weeks, lovingly raised and collected with care. Basket also includes egg slicer, cooking pan, cookbook, and your first dozen of farm-fresh eggs, which will stay fresh for up to two weeks. Valued at more than $200.
Starting bid
Includes two free entrees from Texas Roadhouse to be used on different dates, bottle of wine, fruit, nuts, steak sauce, dry rub, jelly, chocolates and popcorn.
Starting bid
Includes two free entrees from Texas Roadhouse to be used on different dates, bottle of wine, nuts, steak sauce, dry rub, peanuts, and candy.
Starting bid
Includes a year’s supply of organic chicken and turkey dog treats from MyPaw! Also includes a dog blanket, dog bowl, toy, and home decor.
The MyPaw Promise — for every order you place, we donate a bag of treats to a shelter in need.
Starting bid
Tampa Bay Lightning hockey stick signed by #88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
Starting bid
Calling all comedy lovers!
Enjoy two tickets to the hilarious Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) at Side Splitters Tampa!
Also includes two 10-person party passes for Side Splitters at the Grove in Wesley Chapel!
Valued at more than $250
Starting bid
New England Patriots Jersey Signed by Rob Gronkowski! Includes frame, ready for display!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!