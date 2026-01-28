Hosted by

Starkey Cares, Inc.
Sales closed

2026 Starkey Cares Silent Auction

Pick-up location

11345 Robert Trent Jones Pkwy, Trinity, FL 34655

Pause Studio Gift Basket item
Pause Studio Gift Basket item
Pause Studio Gift Basket item
Pause Studio Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy the full Pause experience, the Discovery Package. This total mind body regenerative package includes; one 60 minute float, one 60 minute contrast (infrared sauna/cold plunge) therapy session, one cryotherapy session, one LED light therapy session and one IV drip. Auction Basket also includes hat and an assortment of our favorite wellness supplements. Valued at $500.

Redeemable only at the Pause Midtown Tampa location.

The Connors Team RE/MAX Basket
$100

Starting bid

Your perfect Valentine's Date Night! Gift basket includes $50 Nabruzzi Italian Restaurant gift card, $50 AMC gift card, bottle of champagne, two champagne flutes, and valentines decor.

Burn Bootcamp Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes one month membership, foam roller, shirt, large snackle box, beach towel, crossbody bag, pre and Post workout supplements, and large Bogg Bag! Valued at $300.

90+ Point Wine Collection item
90+ Point Wine Collection
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy this collection of top rated wine! Donated by the Davis-Deliberato Family.

SWAGSPORTS item
SWAGSPORTS item
SWAGSPORTS item
SWAGSPORTS
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy this incredible basket from SWAGSPORTS!
Includes one free camp, 20 rounds off pitching machines, and one 60 minute private lesson.
Basket also includes batting tape, premium glove, sliding mitt batting gloves, t-shirt, sunglasses!

Total Value: $800.

Threshers Gift Basket item
Threshers Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes 2026 4-ticket voucher, reusable tote bag, snow globe, promo t-shirt, koozie and keychain, hat, and 2024 baseball card set. Valued over $175.

Green Line Title - Tampa Bay Lightning Tickets item
Green Line Title - Tampa Bay Lightning Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Includes 3 tickets to Tampa Bay Lightning vs Red Wings on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 7pm at Benchmark International Arena. Donated by Green Line Title.

Thirsty Buffalo Gift Basket item
Thirsty Buffalo Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Includes $25 Thirsty Buffalo gift card, two t-shirts, crowler, and glass stein.

StarLite Dolphin Racer item
StarLite Dolphin Racer
$50

Starting bid

Includes two complimentary sightseeing cruise admissions. Also includes bottle of fine wine.

Aboard StarLite Majesty Dining Yacht, StarLite Sapphire Dining Yacht or Dolphin Racer

The bearer of this gift is entitled to two (2) complimentary sightseeing cruise admissions on any regular public cruise (specials and holidays not included).
Food & Beverage services are NOT included with the promotional gift. Meal purchase is optional for StarLite Dining Yachts. Not valid on Saturday evenings. Minimum passenger counts may be required before promotional passes are accepted. May not be redeemed for cash.
Expires: 2/28/27
Please call 727.462.2628 to make your reservation. Advanced reservations are required.
www.StarLiteCruises.com

The Sand Dollar on Manasota Key item
The Sand Dollar on Manasota Key
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a complimentary night stay at The Sand Dollar on Manasota Key! Two-night minimum stay required. Luxury beach house with pool in a charming old-FL beach town, one of FL's best kept secrets! New kitchen, 2 covered balconies & a walled backyard oasis. Spend sunny days by turquoise waters of the Gulf & host a cookout on the covered patio & pool.

Enjoy the sea breeze while sipping your favorite beverage on the covered balcony off the living area. Lounge in style in the patio or go for a swim in the 6' deep heated pool.
You're walking distance to restaurants/bars and 57 seconds to the beach!
Email to book:
[email protected]

Luxury Mountain Retreat in Blue Ridge, GA - 3 Night Stay item
Luxury Mountain Retreat in Blue Ridge, GA - 3 Night Stay item
Luxury Mountain Retreat in Blue Ridge, GA - 3 Night Stay
$500

Starting bid

Situated in the heart of Blue Ridge, this luxury retreat boasts 180 degree year round views and is 2 miles from downtown Blue Ridge, GA. Whether cozying up to a warm fire, soaking up the views in a 7 person hot tub, or playing a friendly game of pool, this cabin has it all. 3 nights stay included. Email Jackie at [email protected]

BODYBAR Pilates Gift Basket item
BODYBAR Pilates Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes four class passes to BODYBAR Pilates, t-shirt, candle, stress ball, koozie, and water bottle. Valued at $200.

Raycuterie Gift Basket item
Raycuterie Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes gift certificate for one large board, feeds up to 10 people, bottle of wine, cutting board set with cheese knives, preserve set, chocolates, crackers, olive bruschetta, grilled olives, and home decor. Valued at $250

Advent Health Center Ice item
Advent Health Center Ice
$100

Starting bid

Learn to Skate Series

Valid for 1 Learn to Skate Series (Includes Skate Rental and 2 Public Skate Sessions). Valued at $200.

Organized Interiors item
Organized Interiors item
Organized Interiors
$100

Starting bid

Includes 3 hour professional organizing session with Organized Interiors by Erica. includes 30 minute consultation, three hours of hands-on, decluttering and organizing, basic labels, and one haul away of donations. Available to homes located within 5 miles of Starkey Ranch. Basket also includes kitchen towels, organizing tray, candle, faux potted plant, coffee table book, and kitchen utensil organizer. Valued more than $300.

Tampa Bay Pickleball Moms Gift Basket item
Tampa Bay Pickleball Moms Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy one free ticket to The Pickleball Moms Mardi Gras event! Basket also includes an assortment of goodies, including a hand-painted pickleball platter.

Ordinance One Gift Basket item
Ordinance One Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket includes a $25 gift card to Ordinance One, a long sleeve shirt and a bottle of fine wine.

Sunnyside Farmstead item
Sunnyside Farmstead
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a year of farm-fresh eggs from Sunnyside Farmstead — one dozen every two weeks, lovingly raised and collected with care. Basket also includes egg slicer, cooking pan, cookbook, and your first dozen of farm-fresh eggs, which will stay fresh for up to two weeks. Valued at more than $200. 

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket #1 item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket #1
$25

Starting bid

Includes two free entrees from Texas Roadhouse to be used on different dates, bottle of wine, fruit, nuts, steak sauce, dry rub, jelly, chocolates and popcorn.

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket #2 item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket #2
$25

Starting bid

Includes two free entrees from Texas Roadhouse to be used on different dates, bottle of wine, nuts, steak sauce, dry rub, peanuts, and candy. 

MyPaw Dog Treat Gift Basket item
MyPaw Dog Treat Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes a year’s supply of organic chicken and turkey dog treats from MyPaw! Also includes a dog blanket, dog bowl, toy, and home decor.


The MyPaw Promise — for every order you place, we donate a bag of treats to a shelter in need. 

Autographed Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Stick item
Autographed Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Stick item
Autographed Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Stick item
Autographed Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Stick
$100

Starting bid

Tampa Bay Lightning hockey stick signed by #88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

Live Comedy Package item
Live Comedy Package
$50

Starting bid

Calling all comedy lovers!

Enjoy two tickets to the hilarious Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) at Side Splitters Tampa!

Also includes two 10-person party passes for Side Splitters at the Grove in Wesley Chapel!


Valued at more than $250

Autographed New England Patriots Jersey item
Autographed New England Patriots Jersey item
Autographed New England Patriots Jersey
$100

Starting bid

New England Patriots Jersey Signed by Rob Gronkowski! Includes frame, ready for display!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!