Casa Of Seneca Sandusky And Wyandot Counties

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Casa Of Seneca Sandusky And Wyandot Counties

About this event

2026 Stars Dancing for CASA

2830 Napoleon Rd

Fremont, OH 43420, USA

Open Section
$45

Your seat will not be in a designated dancer's section.

Sara Webert Section
$45

Your seat will be in Sara's section.

Jamey Wilkins Section
$45

Your seat will be in Jamey's section.

Travis Brown
$45

Your seat will be in Travis's section.

Melissa Gerber
$45

Your seat will be in Melissa's section.

Swing Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship includes: 1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event and verbally recognized day of the event.

Rumba Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship includes: 1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event, verbally recognized day of the event, and your name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program.

Salsa Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship includes: 1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event, verbally recognized day of the event, name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program, and your name or company name advertised on CASA’s social media.

Tango Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship includes: 1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event, verbally recognized day of the event, name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program, name or company name advertised on CASA’s social media, name or company name printed on stage banner, and an additional table reserved for CASA volunteers to attend at no cost.

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