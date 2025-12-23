2026 Stars Dancing for CASA

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About this event
Your seat will not be in a designated dancer's section.
Your seat will be in Sara's section.
Your seat will be in Jamey's section.
Your seat will be in Travis's section.
Your seat will be in Melissa's section.
This sponsorship includes: 1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event and verbally recognized day of the event.
This sponsorship includes: 1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event, verbally recognized day of the event, and your name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program.
This sponsorship includes: 1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event, verbally recognized day of the event, name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program, and your name or company name advertised on CASA’s social media.
This sponsorship includes: 1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event, verbally recognized day of the event, name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program, name or company name advertised on CASA’s social media, name or company name printed on stage banner, and an additional table reserved for CASA volunteers to attend at no cost.
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