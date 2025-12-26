startswithus. Inaugural Gala

Hosted by
General Admission to the startswithus. First Annual Gala.
This ticket includes full access to the evening with food, open bar, music, and thoughtfully curated programming in support of local grassroots nonprofits.
General Admission pricing reflects standard entry and may increase as capacity fills.
Admission for two guests to the startswithus. First Annual Gala.
Includes full access to the evening with food, open bar, music, and thoughtfully curated moments in support of local grassroots nonprofits.
Designed for attending with a friend.
Admission for four guests to the startswithus. First Annual Gala.
Includes full gala access with food, open bar, music, and programming, while supporting local grassroots nonprofits.
Designed for groups attending together.
A seat at the table where connection begins.
Includes:
Ideal for friend groups and first-time supporters looking to experience the gala together while supporting the mission.
Where generosity turns into action.
Includes everything in the Community Table, plus:
Designed for companies, founders, and returning supporters seeking increased visibility and impact.
For those helping shape what comes next.
Includes everything in the Impact Table, plus:
Reserved for major supporters and partners aligned with the long-term vision of startswithus.
