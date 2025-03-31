2026 StartUp Madness Business Pitch Competition Sponsorship

🏆 Champion Sponsor - $5,000 (1 Available) Named as the Official Champion Sponsor in all promotions. Logo placement on event materials and digital marketing. Recognition on stage during the award presentation. Invitation to be a guest judge or provide a video message. Company feature in post-event media recap.

🏆 Champion Sponsor - $5,000 (1 Available) Named as the Official Champion Sponsor in all promotions. Logo placement on event materials and digital marketing. Recognition on stage during the award presentation. Invitation to be a guest judge or provide a video message. Company feature in post-event media recap.

seeMoreDetailsMobile