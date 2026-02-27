2026 MN State Convention

Who needs a ladies luncheon when you can enjoy Funky Friday?

This is for those not attending the convention meeting on Friday - All are welcome, bring a friend.

Join us at the lodge Friday Morning from 9 to 11:30am and get your groove on as we play music bingo!

Get ready to win some fabulous prizes, enjoy a mid-morning snack and take an extra chance to play for some cold hard cash.

$10/person



