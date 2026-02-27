2026 MN State Convention

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About this event
General Admission. Select # of tickets and then also select lunch & dinner options below as desired.
Members of Lodge 1166 DO NOT need to pay general admission.
Who needs a ladies luncheon when you can enjoy Funky Friday?
This is for those not attending the convention meeting on Friday - All are welcome, bring a friend.
Join us at the lodge Friday Morning from 9 to 11:30am and get your groove on as we play music bingo!
Get ready to win some fabulous prizes, enjoy a mid-morning snack and take an extra chance to play for some cold hard cash.
$10/person
The Ultimate Taco Bar:
Fillings: Mix and match with seasoned beef or juicy chicken strips.
Base: Loaded Spanish rice and savory black beans.
The Works: Pile it high with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and olives.
Sauce it Up: Fresh pico de gallo and zesty salsa.
The Friday Grill:
Your choice of a flame-grilled beef burger or a grilled chicken patty.
Served with a generous helping of our signature golden-crisp fries.
lettuce tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Made to order Pasta:
Choose from Fettuccine or Bow Tie.
Pick from Chicken, Meatballs, Italian Sausage, or Shrimp.
Choose from White Garlic Cream, Red Sauce, or Lobster Sauce.
Mix in Onions, Mushrooms, and Zucchini.
Served with a garden salad and garlic toast.
Basilleo's Pizza Truck
Located directly out front of the Lodge, the Basilleo’s food truck will be serving a full Pizza Bar and Salad Bar.
The Oscar:
The Main: Choose from Grilled Sirloin Steak or Chicken, or a Vegetarian Entrée (TBD).
The Topping: Your choice of meat topped with shrimp, crab, and Béarnaise sauce.
On the Side: Grilled asparagus and roasted fingerling potatoes.
The Full Meal: Served with a fresh garden salad and our featured dessert.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!