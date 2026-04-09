Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oregon

Hosted by

Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oregon

About this event

2026 - 105th State Convention

200 Commercial St SE

Salem, OR 97301, USA

6/19 - Friday - Awards banquet
$65
Available until Jun 5

NW Dinner Buffet

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter (GF, Vegan)

Traditional Caesar Salad with Chopped Baby Romaine, Baby Tomatoes, Lemony Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan & Herb Croutons

Roasted Beet Salad with Arugula, Spinach & Roasted Beets with Dijon White Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF, Vegan)

Entrees:

Rosemary, Lemon & Garlic Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Chasseur Sauce (GF)

Grilled Wild Salmon with Artichoke, Nicoise Olive & Sundried Tomato Beurre Blanc (GF)

Carved in Room: Herb & Garlic Rubbed Prime Rib with Rosemary Au Jus & Peppery Horseradish Cream (GF)

Sides:

Roasted Herb Fingerlings (GF, Vegan)

Seasonal Roasted Vegetables (GF, Vegan)

Three Cheese Cavatappi (vegetarian)

Assorted Artisan Rolls & Butter


Assorted Dessert Platter

6/19 - Friday - Awards banquet (I procrastinate)
$70
Available until Jun 12

NW Dinner Buffet

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter (GF, Vegan)

Traditional Caesar Salad with Chopped Baby Romaine, Baby Tomatoes, Lemony Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan & Herb Croutons

Roasted Beet Salad with Arugula, Spinach & Roasted Beets with Dijon White Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF, Vegan)

Entrees:

Rosemary, Lemon & Garlic Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Chasseur Sauce (GF)

Grilled Wild Salmon with Artichoke, Nicoise Olive & Sundried Tomato Beurre Blanc (GF)

Carved in Room: Herb & Garlic Rubbed Prime Rib with Rosemary Au Jus & Peppery Horseradish Cream (GF)

Sides:

Roasted Herb Fingerlings (GF, Vegan)

Seasonal Roasted Vegetables (GF, Vegan)

Three Cheese Cavatappi (vegetarian)

Assorted Artisan Rolls & Butter


Assorted Dessert Platter

Convention Pin - pre order
$5

Limited edition 2026 convention pin. Pick up at registration booth.

6/18 Thurs - Joint Opening
Free

9am - 11 am

Join us for the Joint Opening Ceremonies

6/20 Sat - Joint Commander/President Reception
Free

Please let the incoming Commander and President know that you will be joining them to celebrate Sat Evening. Time TBD

Inspector Training
Free

Learn the ins and outs of inspecting a Post


open to anyone that wants to learn

Scholars App training
Free

BRING YOUR LAPTOP

This training is geared toward Post and District Chairmen who will be working behind the scenes within the Scholar’s App.

Website Functions Training
Free
Membership/Recruiting Training
Free
Building Protective Factors to Save Lives
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!