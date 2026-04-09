2026 - 105th State Convention

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About this event
NW Dinner Buffet
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter (GF, Vegan)
Traditional Caesar Salad with Chopped Baby Romaine, Baby Tomatoes, Lemony Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan & Herb Croutons
Roasted Beet Salad with Arugula, Spinach & Roasted Beets with Dijon White Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF, Vegan)
Entrees:
Rosemary, Lemon & Garlic Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Chasseur Sauce (GF)
Grilled Wild Salmon with Artichoke, Nicoise Olive & Sundried Tomato Beurre Blanc (GF)
Carved in Room: Herb & Garlic Rubbed Prime Rib with Rosemary Au Jus & Peppery Horseradish Cream (GF)
Sides:
Roasted Herb Fingerlings (GF, Vegan)
Seasonal Roasted Vegetables (GF, Vegan)
Three Cheese Cavatappi (vegetarian)
Assorted Artisan Rolls & Butter
Assorted Dessert Platter
NW Dinner Buffet
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter (GF, Vegan)
Traditional Caesar Salad with Chopped Baby Romaine, Baby Tomatoes, Lemony Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan & Herb Croutons
Roasted Beet Salad with Arugula, Spinach & Roasted Beets with Dijon White Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF, Vegan)
Entrees:
Rosemary, Lemon & Garlic Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Chasseur Sauce (GF)
Grilled Wild Salmon with Artichoke, Nicoise Olive & Sundried Tomato Beurre Blanc (GF)
Carved in Room: Herb & Garlic Rubbed Prime Rib with Rosemary Au Jus & Peppery Horseradish Cream (GF)
Sides:
Roasted Herb Fingerlings (GF, Vegan)
Seasonal Roasted Vegetables (GF, Vegan)
Three Cheese Cavatappi (vegetarian)
Assorted Artisan Rolls & Butter
Assorted Dessert Platter
Limited edition 2026 convention pin. Pick up at registration booth.
9am - 11 am
Join us for the Joint Opening Ceremonies
Please let the incoming Commander and President know that you will be joining them to celebrate Sat Evening. Time TBD
Learn the ins and outs of inspecting a Post
open to anyone that wants to learn
BRING YOUR LAPTOP
This training is geared toward Post and District Chairmen who will be working behind the scenes within the Scholar’s App.
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