2026 State Meeting Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
HD Table & Cooler. Tumblers, Old Smoky Whisey(Salted Carmel) & Rasberry
Starting bid
A true tribute to the "All-Service" bond of the CVMA, this quilt was hand-sewn and donated by a Navy Veteran. Every stich honors the distinct branches of our Armed Forces. woven together into a single, unified display of service and sacrifice.
Starting bid
This striking patriotic masterpiece is a labor of love, meticulously handcrafter and donated by a Navy Veteran.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!