2026 State of Florida Membership Conference: Sponsorship & Advertisement

9939 Universal Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Company logo with corporate designation as Presenting Sponsor on all event marketing collateral including:
    • Digital Invitations
    • Website
    • Press Material
  • Event Recognition Signage:
    • Full-page color ad in program book
    • Company logo on screen at event
    • Continuous video signage throughout event
  • One reserved table for 8 guests at the Luncheon, with table signage
  • 20’ x 20’ Booth at Career Expo
Founder's Sponsor
$7,500

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Company will be recognized as of one of three “Founders” Level Sponsors in honor of:
    • The Honorable A. Langston Taylor
    • The Honorable Leonard F. Morse
    • The Honorable Charles I. Brown
  • Company logo with corporate designation as Founders Sponsor on all event marketing collateral including:
    • Digital Invitations
    • Website
  • Event Recognition Signage:
    • Full-page color ad in program book
    • Company logo on screen at event
    • Continuous video signage throughout event
  • One reserved table for 8 guests at the Membership Breakfast and Luncheon, with table signage
  • 10’ x 10’ Booth at Career Expo
Phi Beta Sigma Awards Sponsor
$5,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Company logo with corporate designation as Sigma Awards Sponsor on all event marketing collateral including:
    • Digital Invitations
    • Website
  • Event Recognition Signage:
    • Half-page color ad in program book
    • Company logo on screen at event during the Awards Presentation
    • Continuous video signage throughout event
  • One reserved table for 8 guests at the Luncheon, with table signage
Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Company logo with corporate designation as Entertainment Sponsor on all event marketing collateral including:
    • Digital Invitations
    • Website
    • Company logo on screen at event
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests at the Membership Luncheon, with table signage
Opening Reception Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Company logo with corporate designation as Reception Sponsor on all event marketing collateral including:
    • Digital Invitations
    • Website
  • On-site event recognition:
    • Exclusive Signage in the Reception
    • Half page color ad in program book
    • Company logo on screen at event
    • Continuous video signage throughout event
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests at the Membership Luncheon, with table signage
Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company listing with corporate designation as Table Sponsor on the following:
    • Invitations Website Signage
    • Program/Half-Page Ad Event video presentation
  • Reserved seating for 2 guests at the Membership Luncheon, with table signage
