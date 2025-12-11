2026 State of Florida Membership Conference: Sponsorship & Advertisement

Phi Beta Sigma Awards Sponsor
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Company logo with corporate designation as Sigma Awards Sponsor on all event marketing collateral including:
- Digital Invitations
- Website
- Event Recognition Signage:
- Half-page color ad in program book
- Company logo on screen at event during the Awards Presentation
- Continuous video signage throughout event
- One reserved table for 8 guests at the Luncheon, with table signage
