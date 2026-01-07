Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

2026 State of the Business Community

50 Capital Ave SW

Battle Creek, MI 49017, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy lunch and presentation.

Table Sponsor
$500

• One reserved table for 8 guests

• Business name listed in program

Silver Sponsor
$750

• Name listed on event signage and program

• Recognition in Chamber newsletter and social media

• Four reserved seats

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo included on event signage and program

• Recognition from the podium

• One reserved table (8 seats)

• Recognition in Chamber social media and event marketing

Materials

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

• Logo included on event signage, program, and digital screens

• Recognition from the podium during the program

• Featured listing on Chamber website and promotional emails

• One reserved table (8 seats) with premier placement.

• Opportunity to place promotional materials at each seat

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!