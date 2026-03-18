Clinton County Arts Council

Hosted by

Clinton County Arts Council

About this event

2026 Station Gallery Art Academy

2 E Bald Eagle St

Lock Haven, PA 17745, USA

Shutterflies
$30

Basic Photography

Instructor - Bruce Wallace  

July 6 - 10 

(Morning Session)

Perceptual Drawing
$30

Instructor - Jordan Shutters 

July 6 - 10 

Middle / High School Age

 (Afternoon Session)

Camp Create
$30

Instructor : Amy Askey

July 13-17  (Morning Session)

Grades 4 - 9  

Paint 'n Hang
$30

Painting with Acrylics

Instructor : Amanda Gearhart 

July 20 - 24  

(Morning Session)

Grades 6 - 12

Claymation
$30

Storytelling With Clay Modeling

Instructor : Amanda Gearhart  

July 20 - 24  

(Afternoon Session)
Grades 6 - 12  

Creating Comics
$30

How to Create Art for Comics

Instructor : Chris Ring   

July 27 - 31  

(Morning Session)

Grades 6 - 12

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