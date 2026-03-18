2026 Station Gallery Art Academy

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About this event
Basic Photography
Instructor - Bruce Wallace
July 6 - 10
(Morning Session)
Instructor - Jordan Shutters
July 6 - 10
Middle / High School Age
(Afternoon Session)
Instructor : Amy Askey
July 13-17 (Morning Session)
Grades 4 - 9
Painting with Acrylics
Instructor : Amanda Gearhart
July 20 - 24
(Morning Session)
Grades 6 - 12
Storytelling With Clay Modeling
Instructor : Amanda Gearhart
July 20 - 24
(Afternoon Session)
Grades 6 - 12
How to Create Art for Comics
Instructor : Chris Ring
July 27 - 31
(Morning Session)
Grades 6 - 12
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