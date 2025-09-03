2026 Steampunk Ball

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket price is for the current paid members of the VSC. Please confirm membership status beforehand. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Steampunk Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 01/01/2026. At the door tickets will be $30.
This ticket price is for non-paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Steampunk Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 01/01/2026. At the door tickets will be $35. At the door tickets will be $40.
16-25 years old. Must provide ID at the door. This ticket price is for the current 2026 paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Steampunk Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 01/01/2026. At the door tickets will be $25.
6-15 years old. ID and adult accompaniment required. Must provide ID at the door. This ticket price is for the current 2025 paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Steampunk Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 01/01/2026. At the door tickets will be $20.
