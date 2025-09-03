Victorian Society of Colorado

Hosted by

Victorian Society of Colorado

About this event

2026 Steampunk Ball

1570 Clarkson St

Denver, CO 80218

PAID MEMBER ONLY-Adult Admission Ticket
$30

This ticket price is for the current paid members of the VSC. Please confirm membership status beforehand. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Steampunk Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 01/01/2026. At the door tickets will be $30.

GENERAL ADMISSION ONLY-Adult Admission Ticket
$35

This ticket price is for non-paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Steampunk Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 01/01/2026. At the door tickets will be $35. At the door tickets will be $40.

PAID MEMBER ONLY-Young Adult Admission Ticket
$25

16-25 years old. Must provide ID at the door. This ticket price is for the current 2026 paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Steampunk Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 01/01/2026. At the door tickets will be $25.

PAID MEMBER ONLY-Youth Admission Ticket
$20

6-15 years old. ID and adult accompaniment required. Must provide ID at the door. This ticket price is for the current 2025 paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Steampunk Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 01/01/2026. At the door tickets will be $20.

Add a donation for Victorian Society of Colorado

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!