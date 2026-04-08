2026 Step Forward to Cure TSC- Houston, TX

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Private wine tasting at Nice Winery for up to 12 people, valued at $1500! Also includes wine aerator, opener and bottle topper.
Private wine class at Total Wine Sugar Land, valued at $600. Also includes wine aerator, botte opener and admission for 2 to the Museum of Fine Arts!
4 Tickets to a Space Cowboys baseball game, Space Cowboys Jersey and swag items, $100 gift card to Talyard Brewery and $50 gift card to Pacific Coast Tacos! Value: $400
2 SEMESTERS of Ice Skating lessons at ICE at the Galleria (each semester is 3 weeks), James Avery Earrings, $50 certificate to Jaime’s Palette for a paint class for 2, paintink items and 4 certificates to Amy’s Ice cream! Value: $500
Kendra Scott Gold tennis necklace, plush cream blanket, candle, gold hoop earrings from Clementine Boutique and wood charcuterie board.
Value: $300
$70 gift certificate to Laqur’d Nails, Earrings from Clementine Boutique, candle, Certificate for THE signature pedicure at Slumber Nail lounge, lavender sugar scrub & body butter, $50 gift card to Pacific Coast Tacos. Value: $400
FREE Month at Hotworx, 2 free weeks at Fly Dance Fitness and swag bag, water bottle, electrolyte sticks and fun earrings from Clementine Boutique. Value: $350
Pass for tandem skydive (including lessons & gear) at Spaceland Houston, 2 passes to K1 Speed Indoor kart racing, jimmy changas gift card. Value: $400
$150 gift card to Gorjana jewelry boutique, wellness sampler package to Degree Wellness, gold arrow earrings from Clementine boutique and fabulous candle. Value: $300
4 Tickets to an Astros Game in the Crawford boxes! 2 autographed rockets photos, Rocket’s swag, Astros throwback jersey, Jose Altuve Bobblehead. Value: $500
Round of 200 clays for 4 people (50 each) including gear and golf cart, 4 camo koozies and 4 free meals to McAlister’s Deli. Value: $500
Practice golf net, golf balls, Pickleball set, Gift Certificate to PopStroke- Katy, $50 gift card to Fleet Feet, Nike gym bag and gift card to Gringos Tex Mex. Value $400
4 Passes to the Alley Theatre, 4 tickets to the Museum of Fine Arts, various painting items and 4 VIP passes to the Natural History Museum (not available to public). Value: $400
1 year family membership to the Museum of Natural Science, 4 passes to the Houston Children’s Museum, 4 all day passes to the Houston Aquarium and 6 passes to the Houston Zoo! Value:$ 500
4 all day passes to the Kemah Boardwalk, 4 all day passes to Galveston Island Pleasure Pier, Dinner for 2 Yacht Cruise from Kemah, beach/ summer items. Value: $600
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